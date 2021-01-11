Mayor wants to thank healthcare workers

Odessa City Council will honor and recognize former Mayor David Turner, and former council members Michael Shelton, Peggy Dean and Dewey Bryant for their years of public service during a 6 p.m. council meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the Commons Area of First Odessa Church, 709 N. Lee Ave.

New Mayor Javier Joven has also requested an opportunity to recognize local healthcare efforts in caring for COVID-19 patients.

“I wanted to thank the local hospitals on how well the first round of vaccinations were administered,” Joven said. I wanted an opportunity that “would allow me to just say, “Thank you” and “Great Job.”

Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center last week announced they had vaccinated a combined total of more than 4,000 people within two weeks. It’s believed that Ector County currently leads the state in distributing vaccinations, but Texas Department of State Health Services said they can’t officially confirm that.

City Council last week resumed public meetings after months of participating in virtual meetings. Joven said he would like council to continue holding meetings at different locations to give more residents an opportunity to attend. Due to COVID-19 distancing guidelines, meetings must be held in locations large enough to accommodate residents. Council’s normal meeting location is not large enough to accommodate more than a handful of people, officials have said.

Council on Tuesday is also expected to approve the purchase of 35 sets of personal protective equipment for the fire department. The total cost of the purchase, which will be paid for through the fire department’s budget, is $79,893.10, according to Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez.