Mayor running for city council

Mayor David Turner, 53, said that he’s running for the at-large council seat because he’s enjoyed serving on council and wants to follow through with some work halted by the pandemic.

“I look forward to handing the gavel to somebody else and just being able to serve,” Turner said in a phone interview.

Turner, who has termed out as mayor, spoke on the infrastructure plans that could better help the city prepare for growth that slowed since COVID-19 entered the Permian.

“We have issues where water lines are old and breaking down and we’ve been putting together the plan, a long range of plans to be able to address that and I’d just like to see that going down the road,” Turner said adding that the plans include water, sewer and roads.

“We’re expanding our economics. We’re going into downtown, we’ve been expanding. We’ve been able to do things like the Pioneer water deal where we actually sold our toilet water to be able to pay for some of the utility work that needs to be done.”

Pioneer Natural Resources signed an 11-year, $117 million deal with the city in 2016 to use wastewater for oilfield use.

Turner also said that he’s helped update the city’s use of newer technology for city employees to be more efficient.

“We’ve been running out of ambulances on a weekly basis…The new fire station, station nine will be built because running out of ambulances isn’t something we need to be doing. We need to be taking care of our citizens.”

Turner said that he’s proud of the budget plans with sewer and water lines and hopes to address the issues quickly.

“None of that stuff is cheap, it’s all expensive and we need to be able to prepare for the future with that, but we also need to look at our existing sewer line. Right now we have one that’s at capacity. We have to be able to address that now because they’re having to restrict the flow to be able to get all of the sewage to the plant. Luckily we have the pioneer money,” he said adding that it will eventually run out and the city needs to be prepared for other expenses.

“Why are we having to increase the amount for sewer and water, simply because we have to put that money into the system to be able to replace 50-year-old water lines, 50-year-old sewer lines.”

Turner spoke on tax rates saying that, “unfortunately people’s valuations go up and that’s from the appraisal district, but we’re keeping them at the same rate.”

With the city sticking to an effective “No New Revenue” tax rate at $0.477115, there will be added amounts from higher appraisals and new property. Most will pay more in taxes due to the higher taxes.

Turner added that he’s also proud of the water supply in Odessa.

“We have 40 years of water supply. When I came in we were rationing water. We were using water restrictions. We’ve got that taken care of and if the lakes don’t dry, we have plenty of water going forward.”

Texas was in one of the worst droughts in decades in 2011 that cost Texas agriculture producers $7.62 billion, Reuters detailed in a 2012 article.

Turner talked about the Odessa Development Corporation’s Permian Fuels America campaign and said that, “When the Saudi’s came in and dumped the cheap oil and got the contract with gas suppliers in the gulf coast, we need to be able to say, ‘hey, you can’t come in and dump cheap oil. We can produce it here.’ We need to have someone to fight for that,” he said adding that the campaign is for Washington D.C., as well as Austin to recognize the importance of the Permian Basin and the role oil and gas plays for the state and country.

Turner addressed criticism that he’s gotten saying, “I wanna continue to serve and if they like the job I’ve done, then I’d welcome their vote and I would love to just be a council member. We have a great team at city hall and we have a great council.”

Turner added that he’s been responsive via email and phone to members of the community and said that his Facebook has been a useful tool to disperse information regarding COVID-19 updates in Odessa.

He said that council has done well being transparent, but there is always room to improve on informing the public whether that be through social media or other technology.

In January, The Odessa American filed a lawsuit against the City of Odessa to force the city to release public crime records in a timely manner and in accordance with state law.

Turner responded to criticism that he didn’t show up to the Black Lives Matter protests by saying he was out of town and said that he’s been to plenty of other events.

Turner also spoke on the city mask mandate meeting earlier in the year where council voted the mandate down in a 5-1 vote with only District 5 Mari Willis voting for it.

“Part of why you have those meetings is because you want to hear the public and that was very hotly contested both pro and con and just listening to the people is our job,” he said adding that it was evident in that meeting that a city mask mandate would not pass and, “We knew that the governor was probably going to implement it.”

