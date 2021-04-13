Mayor, council members didn’t report GOP donations

Three of Odessa city council’s newest members may have violated state election laws for failing to timely report in-kind campaign contributions from the Ector County Republican Party.

Mayor Javier Joven, Council members Denise Swanner and Mark Matta, and failed candidate Rachel Minor have yet to report $20,800 in in-kind contributions that the local GOP party’s executive committee voted to allocate to them during the recent hotly contested municipal election.

“Local candidates and elected officials are required to report in-kind contributions in their campaign finance reports,” Texas Ethics Commission attorney J.R. Johnson said. “As defined by the Texas Election Code, ‘contribution’ means any transfer of “money, goods, services or any other thing of value.

“If a candidate fails to report in-kind contributions, they could be subject to an investigation and fine from the Texas Ethics Commission.”

In addition to fines, they could also be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, Johnson said.

Matta acknowledged that the four have not yet reported the funds in campaign finance reports that were due to the state by Jan. 15.

“To be honest I haven’t really started working on it,” Matta said. “There’s been a lot of things that we’ve needed to address on council.

“But I ran on (a campaign platform) of transparency. I wouldn’t try to do anything that’s dishonest.”

Joven, Swanner and Minor did not return calls seeking comment.

Johnson said the state has not received an extension request, and that requests are only granted in extraordinary circumstances.

Members of the local GOP party confirmed the group’s executive committee in the fall voted to both endorse the four candidates and to also spend $20,800 to help fund campaign materials for Joven, Swanner, Matta and Minor.

Members of the Ector County Republican Party acknowledged the funds were used to purchase t-shirts and door hangers that were distributed during a series of local political events in October, November and December. Those same members said the donations were distributed with the candidates’ knowledge and cooperation.

Johnson admitted the Ethics Commission would only investigate if a member of the public were to file a formal complaint and confirmed that no such complaint has been filed to date. He said the elected officials and Minor could each face fines of up to $5,000 each, or “triple the amount at issue,” for failing to report $20,800 in campaign donations.

A check on Tuesday afternoon showed that the contributions had not been reported.