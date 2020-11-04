Matta, Shelton in runoff for District 1 seat

The District 1 city council race is headed to a runoff between candidates Mark Matta and Michael K. Shelton.

Matta finished Tuesday’s election with 1,721 votes (44.26%), while Shelton had 743 votes (19.11%).

There were 3,888 votes casted for the four candidates vying for the District 1 seat. Eddie Mitchell garnered 716 votes (18.42%) and Tiki Davis finished with 708 votes (18.21%).

Matta, who collected 1,374 votes during early voting, said during an interview outside of the Ector County Republican Headquarters on Tuesday night that he will continue his grassroots campaign before the runoff. A runoff has to be scheduled by the Odessa City Council. To win outright, a candidate must have gotten 50 percent of the vote plus one.

“I feel confident going into his runoff that I’m going to take the lead that I have right now and build on that,” Matta said. “… We are going to be doing a lot of block walking. We are going to a bunch of houses and putting my name out there.”

Davis said over the phone on Tuesday night that he would support Matta, while Mitchell said he doesn’t support either candidate who is headed to the runoff. Shelton didn’t return calls from the Odessa American.

“I’m going to support Matta,” Davis said. “… I think Matta will do the best job.”

Mitchell explained he appreciated the experience that he received in his first endeavor into local politics.

“I’m not disappointed,” Mitchell said. “I learned a lot of things.”

Matta said that he appreciates the support from Davis. Matta said that he and Davis shared many of the same points of view.

“Tiki was one of the opponents that was running with me and we really clicked,” Matta said. “I would visit him at his barbecue shop. We would talk on the phone. We have a lot of the same ideas.”

Shelton is the incumbent as he was appointed to the council this year after Malcolm Hamilton abruptly resigned.