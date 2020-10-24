Local candidate contributions and expenditures

EDITOR’S NOTE: The next filing report is due from candidates by 5 p.m. Monday.
CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 1
Michael K. Shelton
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Wanda Clayton, $100; St. James MBC, $100; Frizella Whitaker, $50; Marchita A. and John Cook, $500; Lennerd Byrd, $200; Shiloh Baptist Church, $100; Mt. Olive Baptist Church, $50; Queen Shelton, $100.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $1,200.
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Sign Solution, advertising expense, $643; Sign Solution, advertising expense, $500.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $1,143.
Mark Matta
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Denise Swanner, $50; Judith A. Hayes, $200; Dawn Tucker, $200; Brenda Reed, $100; Judy M. Calloway, $250; Kim Ramirez, $100; Jerrie Sovil, $200; MaryAnn Carrasco, $100; Olga C. Matta, $125; Melanie B. Thayer, $100; Ned Luscombe, Midland, $200; Lisset Velasquez, $100; Ana Velasco, $100; JoAnn Joven, $100; Heather Kirk, $250; Jeffrey R. Russell, in-kind campaign signs, $968.22; Dr. Manuel R. Carrasco, in-kind meet/greet dinner fundraiser, $865.45.
>> Less than $50: $225.
Total: $4,233.67.
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Ector County Republican Women’s Club, candidate forum/luncheon, $63; USPS, postage, $55; Vista Print, campaign door hangars, $186.15; .
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $304.15.
Tiki Davis
Contributions
>> $50 and more: $0.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $0.
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Odessa American, print expense, $4,261.11; Sign Solution, frames/printing, $1,894.38.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $6,155.49.
Eddie E. Mitchell
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Craig Stoker, $100; Ronnie Lewis, $100; John Wilkins, $250.
>> Less than $50: $1,450.
Total: $1,900.
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Build A Sign, banners/yard signs, $1,596; West Texas Radio, advertising, $200.
>> Less than $50: $31, $44.94.
Total: $0. Should be $1,871.94
CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2
Rachel D. Minor
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more:
Tommy Cronk, $100; Carolyn Cronk, $100; Mark Darville, $500; Nick Fowler, $500; Matthew Furst, $200; Sheryl Jones, $50; Javier Joven, $100; David Lewallen, $150; Ned Luscombe, Midland, $250; Bill Nyborg, $700; Jeff Russell, $1,000; John Seymour, $175; Teah-Sun, $1,000; B&R Downhole, $500; Dick Saulsbury, $500; Dawn Tucker, $200; Sam Ares, $500; Ted Tuminowski, $500; Karla Milson, inkind venue for fundraiser, $4,000; Derek B. Kelm Companies, inkind catering, $300.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $8,160. Should be $11,325
Total political contributions maintained: $1,208.25.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Victory Ink, advertising, $65; McCoys Lumber, advertising, $427.52; Jaime Tisdale, printing, $540.76; Rachel Minor (Sams, Pixies Party, Brian Milson, Golden Chick, Vista Print), printing, $1,126.98;
Donna Kelm (Kenner, postcards; Office Depot, labels; USPS, stamps), printing event, $172.47; Jaime Tisdale, event advertising – security campaign signs, national pens, $4,619.02; Rachel Minor, legal EIN number, $245.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $6,951.75. Should be $7,196.75.
Steven P. Thompson
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Jimmy B. Goates, $100; Drew and Pamela Crutcher, $500; Fred “Mickey” Jones and Margaret Jones, $250; Phyllis Thane, $500; Daniel J. Hollmann and Jeanette Hollman, $500; Toby G. Tripp, $250; Richard C. Skillern, $1,000; Robert and Debra Fair, Midland, $500; W.R. Hill, $500; Dick Sivalls, $500; Don Wood, $1,000; Frank Dedrick, $500; Dr. Robert Chappell, $250; Clay Kinnaird, $100; Jack Wood, $1,000; Mike Atkins, $250; Richard Gilliam, $100; Austin Keith, $300; Bobby D. Cox, Fort Worth, $1,000.
>> Less than $50: $350.
Total: $10,800. Should be $9,450
Total political contributions maintained: $3,532.11.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: CVA Advertising and Marketing, LTD, printing, $6,217.89.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $6,217.89.
CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE
La-Tasha N. Gentry
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Suzan A. Gentry, $407.39; Mr. and Mrs. Jim Carlson, $400; Communications Workers Of America Political Action Committee, political expense, $5,000.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $807.39. Should be $5,807.39.
Total political contributions maintained: $500.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: USPS, $53; Hiller Printing Inc., printing, $254.39.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $307.39.
JoAnn Davenport Littleton
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Gaven Norris, $500; John and Yollie Wilkins, $250; Maria Carrasco, $300; Manuel and Dorothy Jenkins, $300; Manuel and and Dorothy Jenkins, $1,000.
>> Less than 50:
Total: $2,485. Should be $2,050
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Mad Indian Printing, campaign signs, $1,027.41; Mad Indian Printing, campaign flyers, $205.68; Mad Indian Printing, campaign signs, $1,027.41; West Texas Radio Group, advertisement, $225.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $2,485.50. Should be $1,458.09
Denise Swanner
Contributions
>> $50 and more: C. Garrett, $50; D. Clay, $250; S. Amaram, $100; A.Bird, $100; L. Crenshaw, $500; Wilson Corner Groc, $1000; J. Goates, $250; J. Calloway, $500; C. VanAmburgh, $100; E. Smith, $50; R. Kirby, $100; J. Roberts, $100; R. White, $100; A. Keith, $300; K. Milson, $1000; L. Lawrence, $500; J. Joven, $100; J. Hayes, $500; D. Williams, $500; Pure Sas Marketing, $50; G. Barber, $50; A.Volker, $80; S. Jones, $100; S. Jones, $100; W. Dunn, $100; M. Gardner, $100; J. Heald, $100; M. Carpenter, $100; R. Gillham -$100; M. Gallivan, $100; J. Stinson, $150; R. Lewis, $200; R. Leach, $200; F. Gonzales, $200; D. Tucker, $200; J. Naidu, $250; P. Crump, $300; M.Griffis, $500; C. Saulsbury, $500; M. Darville, $500; J. Russell, $2500; B. Worthen, $250; M. Bohannan, $50; 0 . Garza, 100; J. Housman, $300; R. Fincher- $200; K. Whitefield, $100; M. Podzemny, $250; C. Hudgens, $200; D. McGuire, $100; N. Wells, $200; B. Allbright, $150; L. Craft, $50; D. Minyard, $100; W. Nyborg, $700; C. Villegas, $50; B. Hawley, $100; E. Barcena, $500; V. Trower, $250; J. Molland, $500; Merle Norman, $100; R. Stoker, IV, $100; D. Jones, $250; K. Strahan, $500; Tori Worley, $100; M. Teakell, $100; S. VanEtten, $100; J. Hawkins, $200; H. Richards, $500; D. Barnhart, $1000.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $19,800.
Total political contributions maintained: $6,826.98.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: GoDaddy.com, website marketing/advertising, $204.67; Designer Graphics, signs, $3,997.54; Designer Graphics, yard signs, $1,149.33; Pro-Advertising, banners, $188; Permian Basin Radio, advertising, $1,346.40; Media Works, advertising, $756; ICA Radio, advertising, $1,958.40; Transquare Media, advertising, $3,120.20.
>> Less than 50: $32.48.
Total: $12,753.02.
MAYOR
Gloria G. Apolinario
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Dr. and Mrs. Benigno, $200; Leticia Martinez, Midland, $250; Dr. Syam S. Vemulapalli, $500; Dr. Jayaram Naidu, $500; Debra Clay, $150; Janis Kay Hanis, $100; Ramon-Manda Domingo, Midland, $250; Gwin B. Temeyer, $100; Edna Pelopena, $200.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $0. Listed many contributors – blank; Total should be $2,250
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: She listed Odessa American, signs/postcards, $0; Amazon, advertising, $0;
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $0. On FORM C/OH Pg 3 she has $3,482.95 for expenditures.
David Turner
Contributions
>> $50 and more: D. Kirk Edwards, $500; Ed Lasater, $1,000; Lauren Whatley, $1,000.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $2,500.
Total political contributions maintained: $0.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Political/Lawn Signs, advertising, $1,715.76.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $1,715.76.
Javier Joven
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more: Filiberto and Guadalupe Gonzales, $200; Cruz and Josie Rangel, $300; Troy Walker, $350; Charles R. Amelia Saulsbury, $500; Judy Maikell Calloway, $250; Dr. and Mrs. James W. Kirk, $200; Jolene Hawkins, $200; Sheryl L. Jones, $100; Dennis and Judy Williams, $5,000; Diann and John McKee, $500; Dawn and Frank Tucker, $500; Dung Ha, $100; Ned and Pamela A. Luscombe, Midland, $1,000; Jeffrey R. and Amy D. Russell, $2,500; Jason and Audra Moore, Grandbury, $2,500; John Minor and Rachel Minor, Seminole, $50; Dennis Jones, $250.
.>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $14,270. Should be $14,500
Total political contributions maintained: $11,708.48.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Hills Kwik Printing, printing, $120.43; Screen Sign LLC, Mountain Home, advertising, $966.09; KWEL 1070 AM Radio/CDA Broadcasting Inc., Midland, advertising, $1,500.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $2,586.52.
Dewey D. Bryant
Editor’s note: This form contained errors that are indicated below.
Contributions
>> $50 and more:
John Bushman, $1,000; David R. Nichols, $200; Judith A. Hayes, $200; Franklin A. Deaderick, $2,000; Dr. James B. Goates, $500; Daniel J. Hollmann, $500; Mike Atkins, $1,000; Jimmy and Debrah Penecoste, $1,000; Patty Godwin, $500; Mike and Phyllis George, $100; Cindy Fowler, $1,000; Tommy and Pene Pipes, $1,000; Scott and Paula Coulter, $500; Adela Vasquez, $100; Michael Ashton, $1,000; Margaret Carpenter, $250; Betty Dale, $250; Toby Tripp, $500; Morris Shaw and Martha Shaw, $100; Amanda George, $100; Mark and Trisho Windham, $100; Robert and Sheri Murray, $250; Paul or Loma Malcolm, $250; Ben and Tammy Montgomery, $500; C. Richard Sivalls, $1,000; Carole Stokes, $100; Steve Brannan, $250; Drew and Pamela Crutcher, $500; Dan and Robbie Brazelton, $500; Robert L. Chappell, $250; Brett and Lisa Lossin, $250; Lonnie and Janet Lawrence, $500; David or Donna Duree, $250; Monnie Sparkman, $500; Eanie Crawford, $100; Agustin and Trinidad Moralez, $250; Richard D. Gilham, $100; Edward and Kim Burana, $1,000; David and Regina Yarborgh, $100; P.A. and B???, $100; Richard and Debra ?, $1,000; David and Jenifer Wood, $1,000; Janis Roden, $250; Donald E. Wood, $1,000; Charles or Mary Carlson, $100; Sondra and Toby Eoff, $1,000; Jerry and Melinda Lee, $500; Kevin and Debrah Coombes, $100; Fred Martin, $500; Kirk Edwards, $1,000; Dean and Denise Combs, $250; Gary Haner, $500; Jay and Rhonda Gibson, $100; Mike Podzemny, $250; Ray and Martha Crump, $500; Roy Hunt, $250; Phil F?, $100; Margaret and Mickey Jones, $250; Craig and Lyn Van Amburgh, $100; Don Smith, $250; Doug Mackey, $200; Anthony Fry, $100; Cruz Castillo, $500; Yollie and John Wilkins, $100; Gene Kirby, $500; Bobby and Leona Cox, Fort Worth, $1,000; Austin Keith Campaign Fund, $1,000; Guy or Patricia Johnson, $300; Jones R. Brown Jr. and Julie Brown, $250; Richard D. Browning, $500.
>> Less than $50: $875.
Total: $32,975.
Total political contributions maintained: $1,771.07.
Expenditures
>> $50 or more: Hiller Printing Inc., printing, $654.91; Odessa Sign Solution, signs/frames, $16,503.36; CVA Advertising & Marketing LTD, advertising, $165; CVA Advertising & Marketing LTD, advertising, $13,880.66; USPS, stamps, $385; Jaime Zapata, advertisement/travel, $160.
>> Less than $50: $0.
Total: $31,203.03. Should be $31,748.93