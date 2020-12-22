  • December 22, 2020

Joven, Swanner and Matta take oath of office

Joven, Swanner and Matta take oath of office

Posted: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 5:23 pm

Odessa American

Javier Joven, Denise Swanner and Mark Matta reportedly met at the Ector County Courthouse where Ector County Court at Law Judge Christopher Clark officially administered the oath of office on Tuesday.

Joven is the newly elected mayor, while Matta and Swanner are Council members for District 1 and At-Large, respectively. All three won their races during the Dec. 15 runoff election.

According to a press release issued by Joven, it states "due to the serious nature of the ongoing issues facing both the city and the state, the candidates agreed that Odessans would be best served by assuming office as soon as possible."

A brief ceremony was reportedly held where the candidates were accompanied by close friends and family. A formal public ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 5:23 pm.

