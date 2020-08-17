Joven running to be Odessa’s mayor

Former District 5 council member Javier Joven says he’s running for mayor because he has a passion for politics and a passion for this city.

Joven has had experience with the city council having served in the District 5 seat from 1996 to 1999 before resigning. He later ran again in 2010 for the District 4 seat but lost to Dean Combs.

“You can’t change things by quitting,” he said.

“There were personal reasons why I resigned, but when I moved back in 2008, I immediately got involved in politics again and then I’ve been involved in party politics. I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said.

Joven is currently the precinct chair for 204 of the Ector County Republican Party and although mayor is a non-partisan elected position, he plans to run as a “conservative republican,” he said.

Joven said that he never thought of the council member position as thankless and hopes to change what he views currently as somewhat of an “adversarial” city council to a city council for the people.

He spoke about the city as a corporation and said that Odessans are the owners of the corporation and he wants them to know that elected officials are working for them.

“We need to have our taxpayers not just be a source of revenue,” he said adding that he looks to expand the three-minute public comment portion of meetings and said that the council he was a part of had what he called, “marathon meetings.”

“It was pretty prevalent…our meetings would last up to 10, 11 o’clock at night. When you’re running a multi-million-dollar corporation, you can’t run it with a stop watch and we’ve seen that in the last 20 years…a lot of the business is done before you even get to the meeting and it’s being done at sub-committees.”

Joven said his style of communication is very open and said that he knows what Odessa needs.

“We need this whole world to get going and using the consumption of oil and we need to get those pumpjacks going, so we definitely need to be proactive in promoting our industry and who we are,” he said.

“We’re not gonna be Silicon Valley. We’re not gonna be anything else other than what we are and that is big oil,” he said adding that he likes the direction the Odessa Development Corporation is moving with, “The Permian Fuels America” campaign.

He said although oil wasn’t a focus regarding the diversification mission of ODC to begin with, “there’s been a stretch of that mission statement,” he said that embraces Odessa’s mission.

Joven who grew up in Odessa is the owner of A1 Roofing and Framing and A-1 Roofing and Construction, and is also the party chief for Topographic Surveyors in Midland.

In an interview with KWEL 1070 AM, Joven said that he’s been thinking about running for mayor for about two years and that many Odessans had asked him to consider.

“We started seeing city council in 2017 take a dramatic turn when we started seeing the shenanigans going on with Malcolm Hamilton,” he said adding that upcoming election is not just about issues, but it is about a system and that the system that elected Malcolm Hamilton failed.

He also spoke about the city needing more police and said there needs to be more recruitment for a better retention rate.

“When we start getting into areas of entertainment, recreation, real estate, theater and such things, then we take away from what we should be doing best which is security and safety of property and person,” he said adding that, that would be one of his biggest focuses.

Joven said in the OA interview that he’s supporting everyone who is running for city council and questioned why Mayor David Turner would want to demote himself to an At-Large position after he has termed out as mayor.

Joven also spoke about why he had gone to a city council meeting to protest a potential city mask mandate.

“I wear the mask. I’m coming to your business, I’m coming here, I’m an invited guest. I’m going to adhere as if I were in your personal home,” he said, adding that he didn’t agree with anything forced and that it has been divisive and has “pulled resources from OPD,” he said.

Joven said that he has been raising money for his campaign and said that he hopes to boost the pride of Odessans whether they are in the oilfield business or not.

“When we wound up being the premier leader in oil export, everyone was excited about that and so now we know we can be there, we can do that and we help national security and the independence of our country and that’s what Odessa needs right now.”