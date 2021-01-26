  • January 26, 2021

Fire station vote is a yes - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

Fire station vote is a yes

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 6:39 pm

Fire station vote is a yes oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday approved a $5,875,000 contract with Mid-Tex of Midland Inc. to construct the city’s new Fire Station No. 9, which will be located off of 87th Street.

The company submitted the lowest bid, according to city bid sheets.

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez  said the new station will be both functional, attractive and a station that will last Odessa and be low maintenance. 

He told council that he and others attended a design conference where they learned what newer stations should look like and how they should function.

The item passed unanimously.

The 6 p.m. city council meeting was held virtually on the Webex platform and members held a moment of silence to honor Robert Carroll, an assistant city attorney who died last week.

Two mayor pro tems were named with Tom Sprawls as mayor pro-tem 1 and Mari Willis as mayor pro-tem 2.

The meeting lasted less than half an hour but Mayor Javier Joven used the time to praise the work of both city staff and Medical Center Hospital for the mass vaccine clinic going on at Ratliff Stadium.

Joven thanked everyone  and said “it worked like a fine oiled machine. It was incredible to see that when we work together we see great results.”

Posted in on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 6:39 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Mostly Cloudy
47°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: WNW at 12mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 32°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 57°/Low 31°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 66°/Low 47°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]