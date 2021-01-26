Fire station vote is a yes

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday approved a $5,875,000 contract with Mid-Tex of Midland Inc. to construct the city’s new Fire Station No. 9, which will be located off of 87th Street.

The company submitted the lowest bid, according to city bid sheets.

Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez said the new station will be both functional, attractive and a station that will last Odessa and be low maintenance.

He told council that he and others attended a design conference where they learned what newer stations should look like and how they should function.

The item passed unanimously.

The 6 p.m. city council meeting was held virtually on the Webex platform and members held a moment of silence to honor Robert Carroll, an assistant city attorney who died last week.

Two mayor pro tems were named with Tom Sprawls as mayor pro-tem 1 and Mari Willis as mayor pro-tem 2.

The meeting lasted less than half an hour but Mayor Javier Joven used the time to praise the work of both city staff and Medical Center Hospital for the mass vaccine clinic going on at Ratliff Stadium.

Joven thanked everyone and said “it worked like a fine oiled machine. It was incredible to see that when we work together we see great results.”