  August 10, 2020

County corrects voting error

County corrects voting error

Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 5:26 pm

County corrects voting error By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Some residents of the city council’s District 4 may have been voting in the wrong district for more than a decade.

Ector County Elections Administrator Lisa Sertuche said in a phone interview Monday that the county found out about the error from at-large city council candidate Denise Swanner.

Swanner, a lifelong Odessan, originally filed for the city council seat in District 2, which is where she has lived and voted for about 11 years. Swanner said that after she began getting signatures for her petition, she noticed an error in the district map and called the City Secretary Norma Grimaldo and then reportedly went to the elections office where she found she couldn’t run in that district because she lived in District 4.

This was news to Swanner because she detailed on her application that she voted there for 11 years following the information on her voter registration card. Swanner decided to still seek city office and instead petitioned for the at-large position, which allows Odessans from any area of town to seek the spot.

The voting error didn’t just include Swanner but also others who lived on that street. The error was not with Swanner or her neighbors.

Sertuche said that in 2007 “we were mapping the street range of Oahu Lane and one of the employees had received an application from a voter that had registered there and the worker at the time had believed that, that street range was on the east side of JBS Parkway,” she said.

She added that whoever created the 2007 map made the error and that Oahu Lane is actually on the west side of JBS Parkway, which falls into the District 4 precinct.

“It was just an error you know,” she said.

Sertuche said that some of the people living in that area would vote in District 2 elections while others were voting in the correct elections in city council District 4.

Sertuche said that there was an uncontested election in 2008, a District 4 election in 2010 and the outcome was 90 to 270, in 2012 to 2017 there was not an election, she said and there was a District 4 election in 2018 with an outcome 2,054 to 2,491.

She added that while the error occurred in 2007, it wouldn’t happen anymore because they have GIS mapping, “that has improved a whole lot,” she said, which has helped them detail areas like Oahu Lane.

“That gives the context of the numbers for us to see everything correctly,” she added.

Sertuche said that if people have any concerns about what district they are in, they can call the Elections Office at 498-4030 or visit http://www.co.ector.tx.us/page/ector.Elections

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

