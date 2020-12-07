Council will discuss group home

Residents in the northeast Odessa neighborhood of Esmond Estates are upset that the city of Odessa is allowing a men’s group home for recovering drug addicts and alcoholics to begin operating, even though the facility does not comply with existing local zoning regulations. Residents are also concerned that the group home will lower property values in the neighborhood.

The Odessa City Council is scheduled to discuss the issue at their 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

City Attorney Natasha Brooks told city council during last week’s work session, that federal law allows such facilities to operate in residentially zoned neighborhoods – because federal regulations supersede state and local zoning ordinances.

“Federal law prohibits discrimination against facilities for the disabled, including drug addiction,” said Brooks who argued that no residents complained when the group home began operating three months ago. “We have received not calls regarding this address.”

Brooks’ comments raised the ire of residents who said the city never informed residents of the group home plans.

“That’s bull ——!” said Gary Wynne, who lives across the street from the group home. “City officials never told anybody in the neighborhood about this. We didn’t learn about it until we started seeing cars and motorcycles pulling up to the group home at all times of the day and night.

“People just pull up; pass bags of something to residents who hand them something in return. There’s always a long line of cars and motorcycles coming and going. If I wanted to sell my house and someone stopped by to look at it, and saw what was going on, there’s no way they would want to live here.”

Wynne and other residents say there has been an increase in burglaries in the neighborhood since the group home began operating.

Brooks and other city administrators say they are not aware of any increased crime in the area.

Several council members expressed concern that residents were never notified in advance of the group home. They also wondered why council was never told about the operation.

Brooks said that residents and council weren’t notified because no rezoning was required.

Straightline, which the group home is called, is housed in a home that has been renovated into a five-bedroom home and can house up to 8-10 men at a time. The house was originally built as a 3-bedroom.

Simon Cross, who represents the group home, said the facility has a zero tolerance policy, meaning that if any residents are caught using or selling drugs they are immediately kicked out of the program. Cross did not tell council members if anyone has violated the policy. The group home also conducts random drug tests on residents, he added.

Cross acknowledged that the facility has prompted more traffic to the neighborhood. Many of the group home residents also have vehicles, which has made parking more difficult.

“We want to be transparent and be good neighbors with the city and neighborhood,” Cross said.