Council to tackle masks, making Odessa ‘sanctuary for the unborn’

The Odessa City Council will tackle several controversial issues, including whether to repeal the city’s current face covering mandate and consider passing a resolution that would ban abortions in the city, when they reconvene for their first work session of the New Year at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in the Devonian Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel.

The agenda items are among several that new Mayor Javier Joven asked be considered by the council.

“It was my understanding that the mask mandate had to be redone every seven days,” said Joven, who has previously expressed opposition to wearing face coverings. “But apparently it doesn’t just expire. To rescind it takes council action.

“It was a surprise to me and (new councilmembers Denise Swanner and Mark Matta). I’ve asked for the issue to be placed on the agenda so that council can discuss it. It will be a decision made by council.”

Joven added that he would like to see fewer COVID restrictions as soon as possible, because many Odessa businesses are struggling to stay open, or have already closed.

“Opening up our economy 100 percent is the goal of this mayor,” Joven said. “I hope that’s also the goal of council.”

Former Mayor David Turner initially on Nov. 24 signed an ordinance limiting Odessa businesses to 50 percent capacity and requiring all employees and customers to wear face coverings while inside businesses. Turner’s action came at a time when COVID-19 cases were soaring to record highs countywide.

The council at the time voted unanimously to extend the ordinance indefinitely. The 50 percent business capacity portion of the ordinance was discontinued Dec. 18 after COVID cases decreased significantly for seven consecutive days. At that time, council elected to maintain the face covering mandate at the urging of local and state health officials.

Joven is also asking that the council change its work session meeting time to 5 p.m., so that more people can participate. Current work sessions are held at 10 a.m., said Joven who works third shift. No council members have objected to the time change.

Joven said he would also like council to discuss eliminating work sessions because he says they are “redundant.”

New Councilman Steve Thompson said he would consider the idea, but has not yet decided if he will support it.

“I would also like to see council go back to live, in-person meetings, although that could be a logistical problem,” said Joven, referring to the need to follow CDC guidelines requiring face coverings and social distancing. “I do think for council to get a better feel for each other, we need to be in-person.”

Joven is also asking that council consider passing a resolution that would make Odessa a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.” The resolution is intended to “outlaw” abortions, but the legality of the action is currently being challenged by the ACLU in seven other communities that have passed the resolution and tried to enforce it, Joven acknowledged.

Joven acknowledged that he's not aware of any abortion clinics or doctors in Odessa currently performing abortions. The resolution is more of a protection measure that would prohibit any future attempts to perform abortions locally.