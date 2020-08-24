  • August 24, 2020

Council to hold FY 2020-21 budget public hearing

Council to hold FY 2020-21 budget public hearing

Posted: Monday, August 24, 2020 4:08 pm

By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council will consider multiple items during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting and also hold a public hearing for the Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget.

Council will consider a resolution to establish a maximum tax rate of $0.477115 for the 2020-21 fiscal year which is a $0.000514 rate increase compared to last year’s adopted tax rate.

Council previously spoke about sticking with the effective “No New Revenue” tax rate which includes added amounts from higher appraisals and new property.

Many in Odessa have reported tax appraisals coming in at 8 to 12 percent higher than they were last year. A higher appraisal means higher taxes if the city doesn’t drop the tax rate to bring in the same amount as they did last year.

While a resolution to establish the tax rate is scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting, the agenda detailed that the first vote would be on Sept. 8 and the final vote would be on Sep. 15.

City of Odessa Director of Communications Devin Sanchez detailed in a text message that a public hearing on the water and sewer rates would be in September.

Council will also consider an economic development agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Apergy which is now ChampionX, an oilfield technology solutions company for a $1 million grant for business consolidation to Odessa and the grant was for five years to be paid out, the agenda detailed. The capital investment of the company was reportedly $1.8 million.

Economic Development Director Wesley Burnett said in a phone interview that the oil and gas related business has 130 jobs between Midland and Odessa and they would add 20.

“The 130 are between Odessa and Midland and they’re consolidating those, so all of those are already on their staff, but they’ll all be located in Odessa and they’re going to add 20 to that,” he said.

Burnett said that sometimes diversification is more complicated than just bringing in anything other than oil and gas.

“This one actually is bringing in a piece from their Oklahoma City (office) which is going to be a lab facility,” he said adding that those jobs would be different than just drill crew jobs and therefore would diversify the oil and gas economy in Odessa.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday and people can attend by going to the agenda located at https://tinyurl.com/yxaakq2c.

Other items:

Consent Agenda

>> Consider a state and local HIDTA task force agreement between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Odessa Police Department (OPD). (Resolution)

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Consider the August 31 memorial proposal to be located at Memorial Gardens.

>> Consider approval of the general development plan of the Odessa Development Corporation for FY 2020-2021.

>> Consider a third training facilities grant with the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. Wesley Burnett

>> Consider approval of Odessa Development Corporation annual budget and economic development contractor agreements for FY 2020-2021.

>> Appointment of Boards

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourn.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

