Council talks game rooms

During Tuesday’s city council work session, council members and city manager Michael Marrero discussed game room operations inside city limits.

Odessa Mayor David Turner said the city has received a lot of complaints regarding people at packed game rooms in the city who aren’t wearing masks.

“I would just like to get a survey to find out if they’re not,” following safety protocol he said, “we may need to close some of the game rooms.”

Marrero said that the OPD and OFR could check to see if game rooms were following the mask ordinance and Gov. Greg Abbott’s scaling back of businesses like game rooms to 50 percent capacity.

Turner referenced a game room by his home where he saw around 60 cars in the parking lot consistently.

Turner asked Marrero to have game rooms surveyed regarding capacity and masks and then report findings back to council at the next city council meeting. There are reportedly 12 game rooms within city limits, a city press release detailed.

Marrero also asked council if they would want to move meetings back online with an increase in cases to keep city employees and council members safe.

He said city hall would not close down, but with some city employees testing positive with the coronavirus, he said, some changes will be happening at city hall later in the week.

All council members said although they would prefer to meet in person, they would be fine with moving back online to reduce risk of virus exposure.

A city press release detailed that next week’s city council meeting will go back online and the decision on whether or not to stay virtual will be revisited at the end of each city council meeting. The city will post more information regarding the online meetings on their website and social media.

Odessa Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Joey White and Assistant Chief EMS Rodd Huber spoke to council regarding the Emergency Operations Center.

White said in an interview that they received questions about activation of the EOC.

“We’re still doing EOC functions,” he said, but that they are working virtually. White said that firefighters are following heat patterns around the city to locate clusters of COVID-19 and to keep other people out of those areas. He said that if the EOC does return to a physical location, it would have to be a big building with a lot of space to keep exposure risks low.

“I think the concern is that there’s no EOC setup and physically there’s not, but we’re still doing the same functions,” he said.

Towards the end of the meeting, council also appointed Carlos Rodriguez to the associate municipal court judge position.

Rodriguez’s application detailed that he is a graduate of Odessa High School and the University of Texas. He received his juris doctorate degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio and has two and a half years of public sector legal practice experience. He has been employed as an associate attorney at Schoel Law Firm in Odessa since 2018 and has also been the Crane city attorney since 2017,

Rodriguez was referred to the position by his aunt Nancy Rodriguez who is also an employee at the Odessa Municipal Court, the application showed.

Other news:

The city also reported that out of the 197 people tested at the Sherwood Park mobile COVID-19 mobile testing, 47 tests came back with confirmed positive results.

The, “next two events are July 14 at Salinas Park, and July 16 at UTPB Park,” from 9 a.m., to 11 a.m., “The parking lot will open up at 7 am; please do not arrive before then. You must remain in your vehicle, with the window up, until a testing team member approaches you. Only 200 tests will be available, at each event, for City of Odessa and Ector County residents,” a city press release detailed.