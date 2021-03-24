Council OK’s art museum grant

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday voted 4-3 to approve the Ellen Noel Art Museum’s grant request for $600,0000 to help pay for a proposed $12 million building renovation and expansion project.

But that didn’t stop Mayor Javier Joven from digging in his heels and insisting the council’s decision was illegal, despite City Attorney Natasha Brooks repeatedly telling Joven he was wrong.

“It’s not about supporting the arts, it’s a matter of legality,” Joven continued to insist even as the council prepared to vote after an hour-long debate.

Council members Tom Sprawls, Mari Willis, Detra White and Steve Thompson voted in favor of approving the grant, which was recommended by the Odessa Development Corporation. Joven and council members Denise Swanner and Mark Matta voted against.

The controversy began after resident Christopher Crow, who the mayor recently appointed to the ODC, told council that he had conducted his own research and discovered that the museum legally didn’t qualify for the grant.

Crow spent 6 minutes reading several pages that listed what kinds of projects did qualify – among those were libraries and archives.

Joven pounced on the information and pointed out that museums were not on that list. But Joven and Crow appeared to overplay their hand when they turned to City Attorney Natasha Brooks and asked her to provide a legal opinion that supported their stance. To their chagrin, Brooks disagreed.

Instead, Brooks noted that the museum does house a sizable library and archive that would qualify it for the grant. A renovated library would increase the size of the library and museum’s archive, she added.

Joven ignored Brook’s remarks and continued to insist that Crow and he were correct.

Joven suggested that the issue be returned to the compliance committee for further review, then to the ODC for reconsideration and back to council if the ODC again recommends approval. That process could take more than a year several council members complained.

Tim Edgmon, president of the ODC, told council that Crow’s research was based on the original, now outdated, documents submitted when the museum was constructed in the 1980s. Since then, the museum’s function has continued to grow, he said.

Edgmon’s rebuttal, and suggestion that council approve the grant request on the condition that the museum provides legal documentation that it also operates a library and archive, prompted a testy exchange with Joven. If the museum fails to provide legal proof, the city is not obligated to give them any money, Edgmon said.

“So you’re basically saying we should break the law and approve it,” Joven said. But when Joven again called upon Brooks to back him, she responded that she thought Edgmon’s idea was a good one.

“It becomes a legal step,” Brooks said. “We don’t give them the money if they don’t qualify.”

But Thompson wasn't finished. He verbally chastised Crow for trying to undermine the ODC's recommendation. Thompson pointed out that the ODC chairman also serves as the committee's spokesman. Committee members need to hash out their disagreements at their own meetings and then go with a majority vote, not have one rogue member go off and conduct their own research, Thompson said.

Joven defended Crow, saying every resident has a right to speak and share their opinion.

An irate Thompson, who sits next to Joven, than began to loudly chastise the mayor.

"OK, you don't have to bite my head-off," Joven said, as he backed off arguing.

As the debate dragged on, a weary Sprawls finally interrupted Joven.

“We seem to be trying to make this harder than it is,” said Sprawls who indicated he was ready for a vote.

Sprawls quickly seconded Thompson’s motion to approve the grant request contingent on museum officials submitting the necessary documents proving their project qualifies for the grant.