Council disagrees on water plant funding

It took the Odessa City Council more than two hours on Tuesday to agree on one thing – they can’t yet agree on how the city should pay for a proposed $95 million major rehabilitation of the current water treatment plant.

During Tuesday’s work session a divided council debated two primary bond financing options. The first would require a city-wide election in November and place the bond’s fate in voter’s hands. The second option would allow council to make that decision without a vote by residents.

“With the amount of debt, we would incur I think we owe it to our citizens to give them a voice and let them decide,” Mayor Javier Joven said. “It’s the least we can do for the citizens.”

Councilman Steve Thompson argued that a decision by council would be the most expeditious way to repair an aging water plant. The plant is on the verge of becoming inoperable, city staff told the council. Staff also told council either option to fund the repairs would also result in about a $5 per month increase on utility bills for Odessans.

Thompson noted that if council chose Joven’s preferred option and voters rejected the bond, the city would legally have to wait another three years before it could bring the issue before voters again.

“I don’t think we can take the risk of it failing,” Thompson said. “We were elected to make the best fiscal decisions for the public.

“We need to make sure the plant has the capacity to serve the needs of our growing population. If we’re going to have to spend this kind of money anyways, and (a bond request) is defeated, I don’t want us to have to go “uh oh.”

Thompson and Joven verbally jousted over the issue throughout the meeting and became visibly more irritated with each other. After the first couple of exchanges, Joven appeared to begin trying to intentionally annoy Thompson by discontinuing to refer to him as “councilman,” and instead started calling him “Tom.” In return, an annoyed Thompson stopped referring to Joven as “mayor” and started calling him “Javier.”

Councilwoman Mari Willis also expressed a preference for council to vote and make the decision for residents.

“We all know that the water treatment plant is not in good condition and needs to be addressed quickly,” Willis said. “As a citizen I don’t want to lose my water.”

Councilman Mark Matta and Thompson suggested several other financing ideas, including the use of general fund dollars, but city administrators didn’t appear too keen on any of the suggestions.

In the end, council decided to continue discussing the funding issue at their council retreat, which is tentatively scheduled for mid-April.

The proposed project would include extensive upgrades to the current plant’s electrical and computer systems, chemical feed and filter systems and chemical storage facility, Public Works Director Tom Kerr said.

The city launched a viability study in 2016 that determined that it would cost less to renovate the current plant which could continue to meet the city’s needs for many decades to come, Kerr said. The first portion of the plant was constructed in 1956, and a second addition added in 1962.

Hutch Musallam, the engineer hired by the city to oversee the project, said construction of a new facility would cost an estimated $297 million.

Musallam, noting the dire condition of the water treatment plant, urged council to vote for the certificate of obligation bond, which would allow construction to begin by November. The project would be completed in three years, he told council.

City Manager Michael Marrero said that the previous council had expressed a preference for the certificate of bond obligation. Four of those council members are no longer on council.

It only took council a couple of minutes to unanimously express support for a $4,964,777 bid by Onyx Construction of Midland to complete Phase 2 renovations at Floyd Gwin Park.

The park site renovations planned for Phase 2 include, 3 lighted baseball fields/complex, lighted walking trails, lighted parking lots, irrigation system, picnic pavilions, additional playground equipment, swimming pool perimeter fencing, and electrical service upgrades, Odessa Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said.

City officials had initially estimated the cost of the project to be $8,384,200, Patton told a pleased council. Council is expected to officially approve the expenditure at next Tuesday’s council meeting.