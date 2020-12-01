  • December 1, 2020

Council backs Turner’s COVID mandate - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

Council backs Turner’s COVID mandate

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 2:52 pm

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend an ordinance limiting business occupancy to 50 percent for another week because COVID-19 cases remain alarmingly high county-wide. Council also agreed to continue a mask mandate, which requires employees and customers in businesses to wear face coverings.

Several council members noted that they still had reservations about the ordinance and mask mandate, but wanted to show support for local health officials who say the measures are necessary.

“Originally, I had a lot of issues about the mandate,” admitted Councilwoman Peggy Dean. “I will say with the evidence now, and health officials pleading with us, I believe it’s incumbent that we send a message that we support them.”

Councilman Steve Thompson concurred: “I hate it, I don’t like it; but it’s necessary. Wearing a mask is about showing respect for others.”

Dean and councilmembers Michael Shelton and Mari Willis said it was also important to show support for Mayor David Turner, who has taken a leadership role in the community to address the coronavirus. Turner last week decided to sign the business occupancy ordinance even though he was publicly criticized for the action and it might cost him the opportunity to remain on city council. He is competing against Denise Swanner for an at-large council seat that will be determined during a Dec. 15 election runoff.

“We need to support this and show leadership,” Shelton said. “Yes, we’re going to receive some (negative) feedback. But we need to do the right thing.”

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said overall, the community is doing a great job of wearing masks and complying with the ordinance. During the Thanksgiving weekend the police department received eight complaints of people refusing to wear masks. Five people were located and issued warnings, Gerke said.

The Medical Center Health System on Monday reported 9 people in Ector County died of COVID-19 related deaths during the Thanksgiving Weekend.

Turner signed the ordinance after being notified Nov. 13 by the Texas Department of Health that coronavirus patients have been taking up more than 15 percent of hospital beds in Ector County for seven straight days – an alarming rate that means the virus is spreading unchecked and placing a major strain on already overburdened health facilities.

Ector County’s rate last Tuesday was holding steady at 23.95 percent, Turner said. Turner has said the ordinance and mask mandate may need to remain in effect at least three weeks before COVID rates begin to decrease.

