Council approves new traffic ordinance

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a new ordinance that allows the city to establish speed limits, set reduced speed school zones and prohibited parking zones in sections of the city experiencing more growth.

The approved ordinance will set speed limits at 40 mph at Yukon Rd. from Faudree Rd. to State Hwy. 191 and Mission Blvd. from Dorado Dr. to State Hwy. 191. A new 45 mph speed limit will go into effect at Faudree from the north right-of-way line of State Hwy. 191, north to the south curb line of Yukon, City of Odessa Traffic Coordinator Hal Feldman explained to council.

Reduced speeds are needed for Yukon and Faudree roads due to residential development, Feldman said. Conducted traffic studies indicate the speed limit changes would also contribute to traffic safety, he said.

Hays STEAM Academy will also receive a new school zone designation in front of the school on Monahans St., according to the new ordinance changes. ECISD will purchase the equipment and the city will install and maintain.

Prohibited parking zones will be designated for Country Road West after a request by TxDot to prohibit truck parking, Feldman said. Yukon is a request to prohibit truck parking that blocks sight distance at intersections. Faudree will have no available space for on-street parking with the new roadway design.

Council also approved the purchase a new fire truck for the new Station 9, which officials say is needed to help with rising incidents and the growing community north of town.

The Custom Enforcer Pumper will cost $703,767 and take 13-14 months for delivery to the city.