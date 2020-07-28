Council Approves CARES CRF Business Assistance

City council members voted on multiple items during Tuesday’s virtual city council meeting, which included approving a resolution to allocate $500,000 of CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act) Coronavirus Relief funds for small business assistance.

The allocation would establish a grant program called the City of Odessa’s Business Assistance Program to help small businesses that suffered on March 18, which resulted in them having to close, voluntarily close to promote social distancing or had a decrease in customer demand will be asked to apply, the council agenda detailed.

City Manager Michael Marrero presented a slideshow with requirements for applicants during the meeting.

Businesses, “must be for-profit businesses with 20 or less employees,” and also must be within the city limits. They also must have been a working operation for at least one year prior to March 18 and be registered in the state of Texas.

Applicants also have to prove that they lost revenue due to COVID-19 and must have annual gross revenues less than $750,000. Other requirements include that the owner must not be currently bankrupt or filed for bankruptcy in last 12 months and must be up to date with property taxes, state and city sales tax and city fees.

Funding for businesses will be based on annual gross revenues. The slideshow detailed that $2,500 will be available for business with annual gross revenues up to $100,000. Five thousand dollars will be available to businesses with $100,001 to $250,000 and $10,000 will be available to businesses with $250,001 to $750,000.

At-Large City council member Peggy Dean said that they are trying set up groups of two or three including people in finances, legal or business to review the applications and process them quickly.

“The idea is to do everything we can to get this money deployed and people to get their money quickly,” she said.

Dean also said that there will multiple groups looking at the different applications instead of just one group.

The agenda detailed that a CARES fund advisory committee member will reportedly be available to help any businesses needing help in the application process.

Dean said that they will be meeting on Thursday to discuss recommendations of volunteers who are qualified and would like to be on the committees.

“We are gathering up names now before our meeting Thursday,” she said adding that those volunteering need to have some business, financial, or banking expertise.

District 5 Council member Mari Willis asked for the city to look into a start date for applications for people who are ready to apply and for people who may need more time.

Marrero responded saying that they, “are in the process of developing all of the marketing materials so there will be a start date.”

Council also approved a contract for a Pandemic Marketing Consultant to reportedly spread awareness and education regarding the coronavirus. The agenda detailed that the, “contract will not exceed the cost of $155,000 and funds will be utilized from the CARES CRF monies.”

A $2,386,240 contract was also approved to complete renovations to the two-story Odessa Police Department Training and Academy facility. That money is reported to be coming from 2019 Certificate of Obligation funds.

Other council news

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Approved of the request by Stacey James and Donna Bell, owners, to rezone from Single Family-Two District (SF-2) to Neighborhood Services District (NS) on approx. 0.48 acre, Lots 18 and 19, Block 106, Crescent Park, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of N. Grandview Ave. and Oakwood Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approved of the request of James R. Hurt, etal., owners, City of Odessa/Kirk Strahan, agents, to rezone from Single FamilyThree District-Drill Reservation (SF-3-DR) to Single Family-Three District (SF-3), south 3.67 acre of Lot 2, Block 1, Ratliff Ranch 38-1 (southeast of the intersection of E. 87th St. & Dawn Ave.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approved the request by PPR Properties LLC, owner, for original zoning of Light Commercial (LC) on 13.36 ac. tract located in Section 39, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (west of the intersection of S. Hwy. 385 and Mercer Rd.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approved bid award for crack sealing compound material.

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved bid award and contract to Fab Tech Wastewater Solutions LLC for Half Bridge Clarifier construction at the Bob Derrington Water Reclamation Plant for $319,000.

>> Approved award of contract to Fehrs for the Odessa Police Department Phase III Interior Finish-Out.

ORDINANCE

>> Called the 2020 General Municipal Election for November 3, 2020. (First Approval)

>> amended Article 3-12 – Flood Damage Prevention in the City Code of Ordinance (First approval)

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Recess for Executive Session: As authorized by the Texas Government Code, Section 551.071 (Consultation with Attorney), Personnel matters - Deliberate the employment, evaluation, duties, discipline, complaint, or dismissal of a public officer or employee. (Texas Government Code 551.074): a. Municipal Court Judge - Carol Gregg b. City Attorney - Natasha Brooks Council

>> Adjourned.