  • April 5, 2021

City workshops are Thursday, Friday - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

City workshops are Thursday, Friday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, April 5, 2021 3:04 pm

City workshops are Thursday, Friday

The Odessa City Council will have a lot on their plates this week as they host two work sessions and participate in a two-day council retreat. All meetings are open to the public.

The two-day workshop, which will be held 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, is an opportunity for council’s four newest members to learn more about the governing process, Mayor Javier Joven has said.

Both retreat sessions will be held in the Discovery Room at First Odessa Baptist Church, 700 N. Lee Ave.

It’s also an opportunity for council to get to know each other better and discuss short and long term goals for the city, Joven has said.

Thursday’s retreat will feature council training sessions, including an introduction to strategic visioning, effective board governance, and evaluating pressing needs, the retreat agenda details. During Friday’s retreat the council will discuss and identify the city’s top 5 priorities.

Council will kick-off the week with a 3 p.m. virtual work session Tuesday where they will discuss passing an ordinance that would establish speed limits, set reduced speed school zones and prohibited parking zones.

If adopted, the ordinance would set speed limits at 40 mph At Yukon Road from Faudree Road to State Highway 191 and Mission Boulevard from Dorado Drive to State Highway 191. A new 45 mph speed limit would go into effect at Faudree from the north right-of-way line of State Highway 191, north to the south curb line of Yukon.

Reduced speeds are being recommended for Yukon and Faudree roads due to residential development, City of Odessa Traffic Coordinator Hal Feldman said in his report to council.

Conducted traffic studies indicate the speed limit changes would contribute traffic safety, Feldman said.

Hays STEAM Academy will get a new school zone in front of the school on Monahans St., if approved. ECISD would purchase the equipment and the city would install and maintain.

Prohibited parking zones are being recommended for Country Road West after a request by TxDot to prohibit truck parking, Feldman reported. Yukon is a request to prohibit truck parking that blocks sight distance at intersections. Faudree will have no available space for on-street parking with the new roadway design.

Council will have a second work session at 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss funding of a proposed $95 million major rehabilitation of the current water treatment plant. Thursday’s work session will be held in-person in city council chambers.

A divided council discussed the water treatment plant issue for more than two hours during a March work session, but couldn’t come to a consensus on how best to fund the project.

The two options previously discussed included two bond financing options. The first, would require a city-wide election in November and place the bond’s fate in voter’s hands. The second option would allow council to make that decision without a vote by residents.

Posted in on Monday, April 5, 2021 3:04 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
84°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: S at 19mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 84°/Low 59°
Windy, partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 54°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 85°/Low 51°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 62°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]