City worker helps in many ways

He wasn’t even old enough to rent a car when he began working for the City of Odessa.

Thirteen years later Phil Urrutia, Odessa’s assistant city manager, cannot only rent a car, he oversees nine departments, including the office responsible for the city’s fleet of vehicles.

For the past year Urrutia’s biggest task has been to spearhead the city’s response to COVID-19. Those efforts have included collaborating with local health officials and city department staff to educate the public about the deadly virus, direct them to resources and help provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

“With COVID he has taken on a real sense of responsibility to help the community,” said City Manager Michael Marrero, who promoted Urrutia to assistant city manager two years ago. “His efforts speak to the commitment that the city and council has.”

Urrutia has been instrumental in numerous efforts including helping to establish a food bank and housing assistance programs to help residents adversely affected by the coronavirus, Marrero said. He also developed collaborations with local hospitals and persuaded the city to use CARES funds to create mobile testing sites at no charge to residents and to help purchase laptops for local students who were forced to attend school virtually.

He also worked with multiple city departments, including law enforcement and fire rescue, to help Medical Center Hospital with their current mass vaccination efforts at Ratliff Stadium.

Urrutia isn’t just someone who barks orders and sits back and watches others do the work, Marrero and several city employees said.

When the vaccinations began last week, Urrutia was at the stadium every day, to make sure city employees had everything they needed, whether it was tissue paper, note pads and pens or bottles of water, said Devin Sanchez, the city’s director or communications.

Urrutia, who prefers to shun the spotlight, is quick to credit the tireless efforts of city staff and their willingness to work together for the city’s often-praised response to the COVID pandemic.

“My grandparents and their parents picked cotton in the fields,” Urrutia said. “I come from a family of blue-collar workers who all had a strong work ethic.

“I’m going back to what I learned growing up. I’m not above any job. If something needs to be done, I’m going to do it.”

It’s that kind of attitude that has earned Urrutia the respect of his peers,” Marrero said. “He’s a very humble guy. He has a great level of commitment to the organization and the community, and he’s well-regarded for his professionalism and passion.

“We’re truly fortunate to have him in the city.”

A native of Lubbock, Urrutia earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Sociology from Texas Tech University. He later received a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and is a certified public manager and emergency management professional.

“I was hired right out of college by the city,” a now 35-year-old Urrutia said. “I was hired as a supervisor for Municipal Court.”

During the next decade he worked in several other city departments, including planning and as director of purchasing and fleet.

“I owe my position to (former City Manager Richard Morton) who took a chance and hired me,” Urrutia said. “Richard Morton and Michael Marrero both took me under their wing and have given me a chance to prove myself.”