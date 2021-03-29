  • March 29, 2021

City, UTPB to talk sports facilities

Meeting is Wednesday and is open to the public

Posted: Monday, March 29, 2021 1:17 pm

Odessa City Council members and University of Texas Permian Basin officials will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the future use of the recreational sport facilities at UTPB Park.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held in the Edwards Sports Building Lecture Room, next to the UTPB football field.

“Improving our sports facilities is an important issue as it truly does provide a quality of life as well as a stream of revenue that impacts the city,” Councilman Mark Matta said. “The Wednesday meeting is a joint effort to try and get all the important information to all the sports associations and to all the council members, new and old.”

The city and UTPB have a longstanding agreement, which allows the city to provide softball, soccer and baseball fields on the university’s campus, UTPB Sports information Director Tom Perpetua said.

The sport facilities, which the city built and maintains on a 100-acre site, are used by various youth and adult sports groups, Odessa Parks and Recreation Director Steve Patton said. One of the topics that will be discussed is the 25-year lease between the city and UTPB which recently expired, Patton said.

In recent years city council has discussed the need for improving and expanding the current facilities.

With council’s blessing, Matta and Councilwoman Denise Swanner have been studying the issue, which includes visiting sports facilities in other cities “to see what is working for them and try to emulate that process,” Matta said.

“As an avid soccer enthusiast, I do believe there needs to be more football fields that could also be utilized as multipurpose fields in Odessa,” Matta said. “It would be great to have a group of investors to fund a project like this.”

No council action will be taken during the meeting.

Posted in on Monday, March 29, 2021 1:17 pm.

