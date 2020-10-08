  • October 8, 2020

City sees decline in October's sales tax revenue

City sees decline in October’s sales tax revenue

Posted: Thursday, October 8, 2020 4:31 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa received its October sales tax check in the amount of $3,886,046.16, a City of Odessa press release detailed.

This amount also reportedly includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent. The City of Odessa will receive $3,108,836.93, while the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $777,209.23.

The City saw a decrease in sales tax revenue with October’s sales tax revenue total of $3,108,836.93, which showed a $1,631,492.28 decline as compared to October 2019.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2020-21 is up $441,010.80 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year.

In addition, the 2020-21 year-to-date amount is below the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $1,631,492.28. The City has budgeted $36,000,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

