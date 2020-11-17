City schedules runoff for mayor, council seats

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday voted to schedule a runoff election on Dec. 15 to determine three council contests.

Three council seats require a runoff because candidates in those races failed to garner 50 percent of the vote plus one – which is required to be declared the winner, Mayor David Turner explained during council’s Tuesday online work session.

Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 30-Dec. 4 and Dec. 7-11.

Competing to become the city’s new mayor is Dewey Bryant, who received 43 percent of the vote and Javier Joven, who snared 40 percent of the vote during the Nov. 3 general election. Bryant has termed out as the District 2 city council representative.

Other contests that will be decided in the Dec. 15 runoff include:

>>In the at-large council race, Turner claimed 45 percent of the vote and Denise Swanner garnered 29 percent. Turner has served two terms as mayor, but due to term limits cannot seek a third term as mayor. He is making a bid to remain on council by running for the at-large seat.

>>In District 1, Mark Matta picked up 44 percent of the vote and Michael Shelton received 19 percent.

Swanner and Mata are political newcomers. Joven is a previous city council member and Shelton is the current District 1 representative. He was appointed in 2019 by the city council to fill the term of Malcolm Hamilton, who abruptly resigned.

Council did approve the election of Steven Thompson who defeated Rachel Minor for the District 2 seat. Thompson received 55 percent of the vote; Minor 45 percent.

Turner said that under normal circumstances, Thompson would be sworn into office during a ceremony at the Nov. 24 council meeting. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the council conducting meetings over the Internet, rather than physically, the city may opt for a virtual ceremony.

Thompson, who participated in Tuesday’s work session as a resident, said despite the swearing in complication, he was excited about joining council.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years working with everyone, and helping to move the city forward,” he said.