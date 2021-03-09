City rescinds mask mandate

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to rescind a city ordinance requiring residents and employees to wear face coverings while in businesses or public facilities. The ordinance was unanimously approved by the previous council on Nov. 25.
The council's decision becomes effective immediately.
"I do think this decision is premature," Council member Mari Willis said. "But I think our community has done a great job following masking and social distancing guidelines.
"I'd like to thank those businesses that helped enforce this ordinance, and I'd like to thank those businesses who decide to continue requiring customers to wear face masks."
Councilman Mark Matta also praised Odessa residents for wearing face coverings and social distancing even though they may not have been happy about it. He called on residents to continue showing respect for each other.
"I want people who choose not to wear a mask to be respectful of those who do, and vice-versa,” Matta said. "Our city has done a great job of getting our (COVID-19) numbers down."
City Attorney Natasha Brooks said that Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week announced that he was lifting the state's face covering mandate and allowing businesses to open up to 100 percent capacity effective Wednesday. Brooks noted that local businesses still have the legal authority to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.
During their March 3 work session meeting, council agreed to resume live regular city council meetings, but did not decide when that change would begin. Tuesday's meeting was held virtually.
Council last week also agreed to continue holding virtual work sessions for the immediate future.
The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to postpone a decision on whether to approve the Ellen Noël Art Museum's Financial Assistance Grant request for $600,000 to help pay for a proposed $12 million building renovation and expansion project.
The Odessa Development Corporation, which last week recommended approval, requested Tuesday that council table the issue so that the ODC could revisit the request for further consideration, said Wesley Burnett, director of development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.
Some council members during last week's work session expressed concern about using development dollars to fund the museum. Matta suggested using Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars for the museum would be more appropriate. Hotel tax dollars are restricted funds that must be used to promote tourism.