  • March 9, 2021

City rescinds mask mandate - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

City rescinds mask mandate

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:37 pm

City rescinds mask mandate By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday voted 6-1 to rescind a city ordinance requiring residents and employees to wear face coverings while in businesses or public facilities. The ordinance was unanimously approved by the previous council on Nov. 25.

The council's decision becomes effective immediately.

"I do think this decision is premature," Council member Mari Willis said. "But I think our community has done a great job following masking and social distancing guidelines.

"I'd like to thank those businesses that helped enforce this ordinance, and I'd like to thank those businesses who decide to continue requiring customers to wear face masks."

Councilman Mark Matta also praised Odessa residents for wearing face coverings and social distancing even though they may not have been happy about it. He called on residents to continue showing respect for each other.

"I want people who choose not to wear a mask to be respectful of those who do, and vice-versa,” Matta said. "Our city has done a great job of getting our (COVID-19) numbers down."

City Attorney Natasha Brooks said that Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week announced that he was lifting the state's face covering mandate and allowing businesses to open up to 100 percent capacity effective Wednesday. Brooks noted that local businesses still have the legal authority to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

During their March 3 work session meeting, council agreed to resume live regular city council meetings, but did not decide when that change would begin. Tuesday's meeting was held virtually.

Council last week also agreed to continue holding virtual work sessions for the immediate future.

The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to postpone a decision on whether to approve the Ellen Noël Art Museum's Financial Assistance Grant request for $600,000 to help pay for a proposed $12 million building renovation and expansion project.

The Odessa Development Corporation, which last week recommended approval, requested Tuesday that council table the issue so that the ODC could revisit the request for further consideration, said Wesley Burnett, director of development for the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

Some council members during last week's work session expressed concern about using development dollars to fund the museum. Matta suggested using Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars for the museum would be more appropriate. Hotel tax dollars are restricted funds that must be used to promote tourism.

Posted in , on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:37 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
63°
Humidity: 70%
Winds: S at 19mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 54°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 54°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 57°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

friday

weather
High 84°/Low 57°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]