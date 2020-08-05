City discusses draft 2020-21 budget

City Manager Michael Marrero told council at the beginning of the meeting that the budget, “is a conservative budget based on our estimates on what we think we will receive,” he said adding that they don’t know how long the struggles regarding the coronavirus will continue.

“The city’s main source of revenue,” Marrero said, “are sales tax and property tax…we estimate that the property tax will bring in about $34 million for 2021,” he said adding while the city estimates sales tax will be about $36 million, it is “about $5.1 million less than last year,” he said.

“This year we will not see very many supplementals from the departments. Knowing that this would be a very different year, we went to the departments and asked that they not submit any supplementals unless they were absolutely necessary,” he said.

Council also talked about the proposal of the increases in water, sewer and solid waste rates.

District 3 councilwoman Detra White said that no one ever liked the idea of increases, “but we know that we have to in order to keep up with the things that we’ve got to do, improving our water lines,” she said.

White said that she wants to make sure that the water and sewer lines are kept up, but that all of that comes with a price.

Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services Cindy Muncy said during the meeting that while there is a proposed two and a half percent increased sewer rate, the last rate increase to water was in 2015-16.

“This was one of the things we were talking about when we were talking about issuing debt and how much an increase that was going to be and trying to cover the repair, replacement of our deteriorating water and sewer lines and then figured it would do better to do a nominal amount each year,” she said. She said that a residential, “5,000-gallon monthly user would pay an additional 88 cents for water and an additional 52 cents for sewer.”

White said that while now is a tough time to raise rates for citizens, the water and sewer lines continue to age every day and, “we can’t be without them,” she said.

While the state put a higher cap on tax rate increases, the council consensus was to not go up to those rate caps and instead they spoke about sticking with an effective “No New Revenue” tax rate which the city estimates to come out to $0.477115 with added amounts from higher appraisals and new property.

Many in Odessa have reported tax appraisals coming in at 8 to 12 percent higher than they were last year. A higher appraisal means higher taxes if the city doesn’t drop the tax rate to bring in the same amount as they did last year.

Chief Appraiser for the Ector County Appraisal District Anita Campbell said that it will take some time for that number to be finalized.

“The effective tax rate calculations. We always do that in conjunction with the entities,” she said, “Up until yesterday when I talked with the director of collections, they were still changing things on the effective tax rate calculation work sheet that the state produces so we can’t really finalize as long as they’re still tweaking the forms,” she said.

Muncy said that the budget was a working document and would not be provided to the OA until it was finalized and although estimated numbers were presented at the meeting, none of the numbers could be confirmed.

City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez detailed in a text message that council will discuss the budget further on Aug. 25 and a public hearing will be held for the tax rate on Sept. 8.