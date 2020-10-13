City council tables, again, creation of PFC

The Odessa City Council decided to table the creation of an Odessa Public Facility Corporation which would give council members the ability to work with developers to create housing in Odessa.

During the public comment section on the decision to remove it from the table, three people in attendance spoke out against the creation of a PFC.

One of those people was Odessan Larry Robinson who provided the Odessa American with his notes, which included many of his talking points as he addressed the city council during a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday in the Council Chambers located on the fifth floor of City Hall at 411 W. Eighth St.

Robinson detailed in his notes: “The PFC will deprive the schools of much needed money that they would otherwise collect from an apartment complex within the city. The county of Ector will miss out, as well as OC, ECHD but of the greatest part will be ECISD. This void will have to be filled by the taxpayers of all jurisdictions.”

Members of the council responded to the public’s concern over forming a PFC. The matter will remain tabled for future city council meetings.

The council also tabled the item at a Sept. 22 meeting after some Odessans expressed concerns regarding the tax breaks to developers, as well as the lack of regulation on what developers built as far as quality and room size, a previous Odessa American article stated.

The council approved allocating $850,000 in CARES Coronavirus Relief Funds to Ector County Independent School District for the purchase of devices to facilitate distance learning and technological improvements. ECISD Chief Technology Officer Kellie Wilks stated during the meeting that the Texas Education Agency will match the donation. ECISD purchased 6,500 Chromebooks, 5,800 iPads and 1,000 MiFi hotspots.

“It is very important for our kiddos to be able to work from home or whatever their tablets and computers will allow,” District 5 councilmember Mari Willis said. “... We absolutely care about our kids.”

The council also approved a bid awarded to Dennard Electric for the water treatment plant generator integration program project for $488,108. Thomas Kerr, Public Works and Utilities Director, said during the meeting that the old generator was installed in 1982.

The council also went into executive session for an hour and 14 minutes to consider pending or contemplating litigation.

OTHER ACTION:

>> Approved City Council minutes, Sept. 22.

>> Approved City Council Work Session minutes,

>> Approve of the request by Halliburton Energy Services, owner, Multatech, agent, for original zoning of Heavy Industrial (HI) on Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Halliburton Subdivision, 2nd Filing, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of Interstate 20 and FM 1936) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approve the purchase of new Fire Station Alerting (FSA) system with MachAlert.

>> Approved amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 4 "Business Regulations", Article 4-6 "Peddlers and Itinerant Vendors", Section 4-6-9 "Permit Required for Peddlers, Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors" (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved the request by Tabitha McElhaney, owner, for a specific use permit to allow a beauty shop-one chair accessory use in a Single Family-Three (SF-3) zoning district on Lot 21, Block 13, Scottsdale West (5 Cody Court) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved the request by Tyler Bradley, owner, SW Howell, agent, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI)) on proposed Lot 1, Block 1, Metal Solutions Addition (southwest of the intersection of Interstate 20 and Crane Avenue) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved an interlocal cooperation contract with the University of Texas Permian Basin for street services.

>> Approved resolution of amended payment schedule to Apergy to reflect an initial payment of $400,000 instead of $300,000.

>> Approved adopting a new rate review mechanism with Atmos Energy.