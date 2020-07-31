  • July 31, 2020

City council, mayor filings roll in - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

City council, mayor filings roll in

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, July 31, 2020 2:50 pm

City council, mayor filings roll in By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

November’s city elections filings are rolling in as a number of Odessans have filed for the city’s top elected slots.

As of Friday, multiple people have filed for city council positions as others continue to work through the process before the 5 p.m. deadline Aug. 17 to file to hold city office.

Five candidates have already filed for different seats including the mayoral seat.

Denise Swanner filed for the at-large position currently held by Peggy Dean, who is not seeking a second term. Swanner detailed she has lived in the area her whole life and currently works as an administrator.

Jo Ann Davenport Littleton also filed for the at-large position and her application shows that she has lived in the area for 40 years and she listed housewife as her occupation.

Davenport lost a bid for the District 1 seat in 2016 to former councilman Malcolm Hamilton who resigned this year from the seat. Davenport held the District 1 seat from 1990 to 1998.

Eddie Mitchell is the only candidate who has filed for the District 1 position so far and his application shows he has lived in the district for 22 years and is self-employed.

That seat is currently held by Michael Shelton Sr. He was appointed to the seat in April following Hamilton’s abrupt resignation.

The District 2 seat, which is currently held by Dewey Bryant, has one candidate so far, Steven Thompson. His applications details he is retired and that he has lived in the district for five years.

Bryant, who will have termed out of his position this year, is the only candidate who has filed for mayor to replace David Turner, who has also termed out of his position. Bryant has reportedly lived in the area for 26 years and listed his occupation as a bank CEO.

Others reportedly running for seats have until the deadline to finish required petitions, which consist of gathering 50 registered voter signatures in the area in which their position is sought or any Odessa registered voter for mayor or at-large.

Election Day is Nov. 3.

Reach Michael Merlo at 432-333-7769 or by email at mmerlo@oaoa.com.

Posted in on Friday, July 31, 2020 2:50 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: NE at 9mph
Feels Like: 92°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 71°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 98°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]