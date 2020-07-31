City council, mayor filings roll in

November’s city elections filings are rolling in as a number of Odessans have filed for the city’s top elected slots.

As of Friday, multiple people have filed for city council positions as others continue to work through the process before the 5 p.m. deadline Aug. 17 to file to hold city office.

Five candidates have already filed for different seats including the mayoral seat.

Denise Swanner filed for the at-large position currently held by Peggy Dean, who is not seeking a second term. Swanner detailed she has lived in the area her whole life and currently works as an administrator.

Jo Ann Davenport Littleton also filed for the at-large position and her application shows that she has lived in the area for 40 years and she listed housewife as her occupation.

Davenport lost a bid for the District 1 seat in 2016 to former councilman Malcolm Hamilton who resigned this year from the seat. Davenport held the District 1 seat from 1990 to 1998.

Eddie Mitchell is the only candidate who has filed for the District 1 position so far and his application shows he has lived in the district for 22 years and is self-employed.

That seat is currently held by Michael Shelton Sr. He was appointed to the seat in April following Hamilton’s abrupt resignation.

The District 2 seat, which is currently held by Dewey Bryant, has one candidate so far, Steven Thompson. His applications details he is retired and that he has lived in the district for five years.

Bryant, who will have termed out of his position this year, is the only candidate who has filed for mayor to replace David Turner, who has also termed out of his position. Bryant has reportedly lived in the area for 26 years and listed his occupation as a bank CEO.

Others reportedly running for seats have until the deadline to finish required petitions, which consist of gathering 50 registered voter signatures in the area in which their position is sought or any Odessa registered voter for mayor or at-large.

Election Day is Nov. 3.