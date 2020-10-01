The Gaven Norris Law Firm has scheduled a City Council Candidate Debate, At-Large and District 1, for Saturday at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 2212 E. 11th St.
At-Large Candidates will debate from 11 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. and District 1 Candidates will go on from 12:30 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.
This event will be live streamed via The Gaven Norris Law Firm Office and the St. James MBC Facebook pages.
Residents are encouraged to submit questions for candidates via email to gdnorrislaw@gmail.com. The submission deadline is at noon today.
For those who attend the event, masks and social distancing will be implemented.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.