City council approves purchase of downtown holiday decorations

The Odessa City Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to purchase $135,000 worth of downtown holiday decorations. But some Odessa residents are calling the expenditure a “waste of taxpayer dollars.”

A portion of the $135,000 will be used to purchase two spherical trees which will be placed at the entrance of the convention center as well as one new display for Starbright Village, Steve Patton, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation said.

“Why are we spending that much money on Christmas decorations when people are losing their jobs and businesses?” resident Jeff Russell asked during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Why are taxpayer dollars being used to purchase two Christmas trees at the Marriott; property the city leases to the hotel and receives nothing in return? It seems taxpayer money could be used for better purposes.”

Patton said the project is being paid for with Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars, which is collected from people who stay at and use local hotels, including the Marriott. The hotel tax revenues are restricted dollars that can only be used to promote tourism efforts.

“We can’t use the money to fix potholes or other government services,” Patton said. “I understand the city has many needs. But these funds can’t be used for them.

“There’s nothing wrong with spending money to make the city look nicer and more pleasant during the holidays. We need things like this to make people feel better about their community. This is an investment – these trees and decorations will be used for many years to come.”

Each tree costs $38,694 and $2,600 for freight, according to city financial records. The trees stand about 32 feet and will be lighted with white LED mini lights.

The remaining funds will be used to purchase lights and decorations for the drive-thru tunnel at Starbright Village, and throughout the downtown area, Patton added.

Starbright Village attracts about 200,000 visitors per year, and draws visitors from neighboring communities, Patton said.

The Council in June approved the purchase of the trees and new decorations, city administrators noted. At that time, council approved the allocation of $40,000 as a down payment. The additional $135,000 approved on Tuesday was for the total balance due.

City Manager Michael Marrero said Russell is correct, the two Christmas Trees will be placed at the convention center, which is part of the Marriott. Marrero said the property is owned by the city and is in a highly visible location, which is why the trees are being placed there.

A virtual lighting ceremony for Starbright Village is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Dec. 3 and the display will remain up until Jan. 4, Patton said.

The council on Tuesday also unanimously approved $1 million in funding that will provide residents with free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 30.

The effort is being paid for with federal dollars as part of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds, Marrero explained during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Currently, we are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking tests,” Marrero said. “Last week we saw a 37 percent positivity rate in those tested. We think this is a very valuable resource for our residents.”

The allocation is part of a partnership between the City of Odessa, Medical Health Systems and Odessa Regional Medical Center, Marrero said.

The $1 million will cover the normal costs for the COVID test which is $150, and $50 for a flu vaccination, Marrero said.

Russell Tippin, president and CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said MCH will offer the shots and testing at the 42nd Street clinic and the West County Clinic. Odessa Regional will provide the services at the Community Clinic at their West Campus.

“This is a great opportunity for collaboration,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer.