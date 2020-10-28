  • October 28, 2020

City council approves free COVID-19 testing, flu vaccinations - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

City council approves free COVID-19 testing, flu vaccinations

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 9:41 am

City council approves free COVID-19 testing, flu vaccinations oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved $1 million in funding that will provide residents with free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 30.

The effort is being paid for with federal dollars as part of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds, City Manager Michael Marrero explained during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Currently, we are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking tests,” Marrero said. “Last week we saw a 37 percent positivity rate in those tested. We think this is a very valuable resource for our residents.”

The allocation is part of a partnership between the City of Odessa, Medical Health Systems and Odessa Regional Medical Center, Marrero said.

The $1 million will cover the normal costs for the COVID test which is $150, and $50 for a flu vaccination, Marrero said.

Russell Tippin, President and CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said MCH will offer the shots and testing at the 42nd Street clinic and the West County Clinic. Odessa Regional will provide the services at the Community Clinic at their West Campus.

“This is a great opportunity for collaboration,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer.

Council also on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of $135,000 worth of holiday decorations for Starbright Village.

Decorations will include the purchase of two spherical trees which will be placed at the entrance of the convention center as well as one new display for Starbright Village, Steve Patton, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation said. The money will also pay for decoration crystals that will hang throughout the drive-thru tunnel.

“The $135,000 is actually the second half of the whole price that is needed to finish the project,” Patton told council. The project is being paid for with Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars.

A virtual lighting ceremony for Starbright Village is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Dec. 3 and the display will remain up until Jan. 4, Patton said.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 9:41 am. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
38°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: W at 17mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 38°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 34°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 69°/Low 40°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]