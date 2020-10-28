City council approves free COVID-19 testing, flu vaccinations

The Odessa City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved $1 million in funding that will provide residents with free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations beginning Nov. 1 through Dec. 30.

The effort is being paid for with federal dollars as part of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds, City Manager Michael Marrero explained during Tuesday’s council meeting.

“Currently, we are seeing an increase in the number of people seeking tests,” Marrero said. “Last week we saw a 37 percent positivity rate in those tested. We think this is a very valuable resource for our residents.”

The allocation is part of a partnership between the City of Odessa, Medical Health Systems and Odessa Regional Medical Center, Marrero said.

The $1 million will cover the normal costs for the COVID test which is $150, and $50 for a flu vaccination, Marrero said.

Russell Tippin, President and CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said MCH will offer the shots and testing at the 42nd Street clinic and the West County Clinic. Odessa Regional will provide the services at the Community Clinic at their West Campus.

“This is a great opportunity for collaboration,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer.

Council also on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of $135,000 worth of holiday decorations for Starbright Village.

Decorations will include the purchase of two spherical trees which will be placed at the entrance of the convention center as well as one new display for Starbright Village, Steve Patton, the city’s director of Parks and Recreation said. The money will also pay for decoration crystals that will hang throughout the drive-thru tunnel.

“The $135,000 is actually the second half of the whole price that is needed to finish the project,” Patton told council. The project is being paid for with Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars.

A virtual lighting ceremony for Starbright Village is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Dec. 3 and the display will remain up until Jan. 4, Patton said.