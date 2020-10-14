City claims sales tax squabble stands with Texas Comptroller’s Office

City of Odessa officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to explain the city’s recent application to the Texas Attorney General’s Office to claim part of the revenues from the county’s sales tax.

Officials from the city that spoke were Mayor David Turner, District 2 councilmember Dewey Bryant, At-Large councilmember Peggy Dean and Odessa Development Corporation’s David Boutin.

Turner explained during the meeting that the city of Odessa’s quarrel is with the Texas Comptroller’s Office instead of Ector County. The city gave issued notes from the Texas Comptroller’s Office which outlines territorial limits of the County Assistance District that reads “The District excludes the cities of Goldsmith and Odessa except for areas in the City of Odessa annexed on or after Nov. 27, 2018.”

“We are just asking the comptroller to be judged by the attorney general,” Turner said while speaking to media members. “… The citizens of Odessa didn’t vote on this. It was just the county citizens. They didn’t vote on that. It was stuck in there by the comptroller and there’s the problem. We need some resolution on that.”

Situated in the gallery were Ector County Commissioners Dale Childers, Greg Simmons and Eddy Shelton, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, citizens from the county and citizens from the city.

Childers, Precinct 3 commissioner, told the Odessa American after the meeting was over that he has “a lot of reservations.” Childers detailed that any motion from the Odessa City Council should wait as four of the seven positions, which include mayor, are being voted on during this election cycle.

Childers, who didn’t run for re-election, said his term as a county commissioner expires on Dec. 31, 2020, and he hopes the Texas Attorney General’s Office will make a decision by then.

The request to the AG was submitted by Sen. Charles Perry of Lubbock on Oct. 7 and the AG has 180 days to issue an opinion. The due date for the opinion is April 5, 2021.

“We just have to wait and see what the AG says,” Childers said. “If we can sit down and draw up some kind of agreement, then maybe we can. I doubt that would happen before I’m out.”

Simmons, county commissioner for Precinct 2, spoke during the meeting that he’s worried the city would pick areas that have high sales tax revenues to be annexed into city limits, while the county is left with the rest.

“Our concern is that you pick and choose where you go to annex and that hits our revenue source tremendously,” Simmons said.

The county’s sales tax has specific spending provisions, which includes law enforcement, road maintenance and construction and illegal dumping enforcement.

When the Odessa American asked if the city would have to abide by those same provisions, Dean said those provisions wouldn’t exist for the city. Dean nodded her head when asked if that sales tax revenue could be spent on anything.

City officials continuously voiced that they aren’t taking any of the money the county has currently collected through the County Assistance District, but would collect sales and tax within any area that was or will be voluntarily annexed in order to provide essential services.

“We would be able to afford to give (businesses) services as long as we get the sales tax,” Turner said. “… Our fear is that we will lose businesses and they will move to another city.”

District 2 councilmember Dewey Bryant said he wants the city and county to have an open discussion, however, in a previous Odessa American article dated Dec. 11, 2019, detailed that Turner, City Manager Michael Marrero and Ector County Judge Debi Hays would meet monthly to discuss mutual concerns.

Turner was asked by the Odessa American if those meetings happened and he said those monthly meetings haven’t since March. Turner cited coronavirus as the reason those meetings didn’t take place.