Candidates report donations

Mayoral candidate Dewey Bryant, has amassed nearly $33,000 in campaign contributions — twice the combined amount collected by his two challengers, Javier Joven and Gloria Apolinario.
But Bryant, a two-term District 2 City Councilman, said he’s not taking anything for granted with less than 10 days before Election Day. In the remaining days, Bryant is pouring thousands of dollars into TV, radio and newspaper ads and continuing to reach out to as many voters as possible.
“I’ve been blessed to have so many people supporting me,” Bryant said. “It’s an honor.
“COVID really changed the way we do things. In the past we would have fundraisers, gatherings and go door-to-door. This election we’ve had to reach out with individual letters, social media and radio, TV and newspaper ads.”
Also vying for the mayor’s seat are Joven, whose fundraising efforts have garnered $14,500 in contributions and Apolinario, who has raised $2,250, according to campaign finance reports submitted by the candidates. The next finance report from candidates is due on Monday at 5 p.m.
As of Oct. 3, Joven spent $2,586.52 on signs and radio ads, but he says most of the remainder of his funds have since been spent, Apolinario has spent $482.95 on political signs and postcards that have already been mailed to voters.
Joven, who was previously elected to city council in 1996, acknowledged that Bryant has a sizable financial advantage, but argues that money isn’t everything.
“My platform is out there,” Joven said. “In the end, the voters will decide. I’m confident in what I stand for, and I believe voters will have confidence in me.”
His best shot at winning may be if none of the candidates receive 50 percent of the vote, which would force a run-off, Joven said.
“Most of my money has been spent,” Joven said. “We’ve just about reached the end. We have some money set aside for a run-off.”
Apolinario acknowledged that financially she is an underdog in her bid for mayor. The lack of money has forced her campaign to be creative, she said.
“Thirty-three thousand and I have just $2,250 — that’s quite a big difference, right?” Apolinario said, before bursting into laughter. “I’m doing a grassroots effort to get votes.
“I think I have a lot of support in the community. But the people I go to give me $10, $20, $25. I think that’s best, because you don’t have to give favors to people who give you lots of money.”
Apolinario’s campaign efforts have included a weekly caravan parade that travels through neighborhoods where she gets to meet and greet potential supporters. She’s also utilized social media platforms, like Facebook, to reach people.
Current Mayor David Turner’s bid to remain on council by running for an at-large council seat, appears to be an uphill money battle against challenger Denise Swanner, whose campaign has raised $19,580, which includes $5,384.2 in personal funds, campaign finance records show. Turnerhas raised a total of $2,500, of which $1,715.76 has been spent on lawn signs.
In contrast, Swanner budgeted $7,580 on radio ads scheduled to air throughout October until Nov. 3. She has also spent more than $5,000 on yard signs and a website, according to campaign finance records.
Swanner and Turner could not be reached for comment.
Turner has served two four-year terms as mayor, and due to term limits is not eligible to seek a third term for that position. His decision to pursue the at-large position in order to remain on council has drawn public criticism from some who say he’s bending the intent of term limits.
Jo Ann Davenport Littleton and LaTasha Gentry are also vying for the at-large position. Littleton has already spent all of her $2,500 campaign funds on signs, flyers and a radio ad, according to campaign finance records. Gentry, who raised $5,807.39, has spent her money on political cards and postage costs.
Four candidates are competing for the District 1 council seat, including Mark Matta, Michael Shelton Sr. Tiki Davis and Eddie Mitchell.
Davis, reported $0 in contributions, but spent $6,155.49 of his own money, according to campaign finance records. He spent that money on political signs and frames. Matta raised $4,233.67, nearly half of which was spent on campaign signs, door hangars and to host a dinner fundraiser, according to his financial records.
Shelton raised $1,200, with $1,143 spent on signs and Mitchell raised $1,900 which he used on signs and a radio spot.
Rachel Minor has a slight fundraising advantage over Steven Thompson, her opponent in District 2. Minor reported campaign contributions totaling $11,325 and Thompson, $9,450.