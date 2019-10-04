  • October 4, 2019

Parks Master Plan hearings set - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

Parks Master Plan hearings set

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 6:30 pm

Parks Master Plan hearings set oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan.

This document will contain the plan of action for the development and redevelopment of the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation system for the next five to 10 years.

Input received through meetings with residents and online survey results regarding needs and wants for the Parks and Recreation System are vital to shaping the future of Odessa and the quality of life, a news release said.

Meetings will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Woodson Community Building, 1020 E. Murphy St.; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave.; and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.

A final series of meetings will be scheduled at a later date, but have not yet been finalized. The survey will be available online Oct. 14. Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. The iPad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks.

For more information, contact Steve Patton, director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation, at (432) 368-3548 or spatton@odessa-tx.gov.

Posted in , on Friday, October 4, 2019 6:30 pm. | Tags: , ,

