Local COVID-19 info still under wraps

The City of Odessa’s Declaration of Emergency due to the cornonavirus outbreak ends on Wednesday and the city council will have to pass a renewal during Tuesday's meeting for the local emergency to remain intact.

A statewide declaration of emergency by Gov. Greg Abbott would remain in place until April 4 if it is not extended. Numbers of state wide cases as of noon Monday showed Texas had 373 cases, 10,055 people had been tested and there have been eight reported deaths, the Texas Tribune details.

Both Abbott and President Trump have used daily press briefings to alert the public to the risks of the infectious disease as well as to detail numbers tested and positive cases and numbers of deaths.

Getting that information locally has been difficult as all questions to city officials, county officials, hospital officials and health department leadership are all being funneled to the city of Odessa’s public information officer.

Many questions are just ignored while others are funneled through so many channels that it currently takes days to get even what seem to be the simplest questions answered.

In fact, Mayor David Turner and Midland Mayor Patrick Payton announced their local state of emergency declarations during a joint news conference March 18 and both sidestepped questions of how many actual Midlanders and Odessans had been tested for the virus but both proclaimed the area “a low risk area.”

After days of not responding to how many had been tested locally, on Saturday a news release detailed that Odessa still had 0 confirmed cases but also that only 15 local tests had been administered. Eleven of those were negative and results for the other four are pending.

“Those numbers may seem lower than other areas,” the release states saying that other areas have higher numbers because drive-through testing generates more numbers.

Health officials, however, said that a drive-through does not do the actual testing but instead screens patients to see if they are eligible for testing at actual test sites.

Turner said in a phone interview Monday that this is new territory for everybody involved. He spoke about the shelter-in-place orders that are being prepared across the state after Gov. Abbott left it to local officials to act independently regarding those types of orders.

“How do you make that call?” Turner said. “What’s the number?” He added that a lot of mayors are having the exact same question.

When asked what it would take to prepare a shelter-in-place order, Turner said he would have to discuss that further with Ector County Judge Debi Hays. Turner said that he will also be looking to see if, like the declaration of emergency, the city could order a shelter-in-place order if the county did not. A shelter-in-place order would require people to seek safety within the building they live in unless they are designated an essential worker.

Repeated phone calls and efforts to speak to Hays in person have been unsuccessful for more than a week.

Regarding medical questions, Turner again on Monday said to speak to the Ector County Health Department officials, but when reached, ECHD employees said that they were doing no interviews and any questions would have to go through the city public information officer.

The City of Odessa PIO said in a text message that the lead agency on releasing information is not the city, but is the county and that she is releasing information regarding coronavirus, “On behalf of the Ector County Health Department.”