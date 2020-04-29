Mayor: Churches cautious to open

Mayor David Turner stressed to Odessa ministers that just because things are opening up in Texas that doesn’t mean that social distancing is over.

Turner on Wednesday held a Zoom conference with most of the pastors in the city to discuss what the Attorney General and Gov. Greg Abbott said they could do.

“It was very well attended, a lot of questions and many of them understand that they can actually start to hold church, but they’re still a little bit hesitant. They would like to have a couple of weeks to kinda see where the community is going.”

He added that there may be a few churches opening up for service, but that he is stressing social distancing and potentially leaving some pews empty.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton returned to the Zoom news briefings not as a spokesman for the health department, but as a representative of the county and was unable to answer questions relating to the health department but said he would try to get answers to some of the questions.

Shelton reported that out of 1,173 the county has had 81 positive cases, 48 recovered, and four deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Ector County COVID-19 response website detailed that there are 78 confirmed positives and three that are probable.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that MCH has tested 689 in total with 51 positives, 3 in the hospital with one in the CCU, 614 are negative and 24 are pending. Tippin said that there are two persons under investigation in the hospital.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported they have tested 279 people with 13 being positive, 261 negative and five pending.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan addressed questions about Remdesivir, a potential post-infection treatment for coronavirus and said it is an anti-viral that is not new.

“There’s just more data coming out. None of the data is definitive, but there’s more data coming out in support of Remdesivir. We’ll keep watching and see if any criteria changes for use.”

He added that ORMC is using the drug on a case by case basis, but that ORMC hasn’t had a case in a while.

“We would use it as needed,” he said.

MCH Chief of Staff and interim medical officer Dr. Donald Davenport said that one of the things that he noticed about Remdesivir is that it could be used from a compassionate care standpoint “We’re looking at those individuals that are really sick and again this is gonna be one of their last hopes to be able to utilize this medication,” he said.

Davenport said that like testing, it’s limited, “So it could be difficult in this area if it’s needed to obtain.”

When asked about what it would take to get life closer to normal, Tippin said 14 days of a decline in positive tests points us in a better direction.

“I think we’re all watching what the CDC recommends but that downward trend in positive results I think is our first sign of some normalcy, whatever that may be as we come out of this.”