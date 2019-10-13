Odessa Parks and Recreation schedules annual Fall Festival

As cooler weather makes its way to West Texas, the City of Odessa’s Park and Recreation Department has scheduled their annual Fall Festival to allow families the opportunity to get outside and have some family fun.

Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at McKinney Park, Recreation Special Events Coordinator Cori Branscum said the 11th annual event will try to have a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy.

“ We’ll have a maze, a ropes course coming, we have a 60-foot slide coming,” he said. “Hopefully, weather permitting, we’ll have the hot air balloons as well.”

The event is also scheduled to have carnival-style children’s games, face painting, inflatable jumpers, and live entertainment, Branscum said. Contests also scheduled will be a public Jell-O eating contest, and a pie eating contest between the Odessa High School and Permian football teams.

The event is free; however, food trucks and other food vendors will cost money, Branscum said.

Branscum said officials are expecting a large turnout for this year’s event. Because parking is expected to be limited, people are encouraged to carpool, or take advantage of the free shuttle services.

Those locations are at Ector Junior High School, 8109 W. Clements St.; the Medical Center Hospital Clinic across the street from Ector; and Salinas Park, 600 W. Clements St. Shuttles are scheduled to run from noon until 8 p.m.

“ The last few years, we’ve averaged between 6,000 and 8,000 people for this event, and it seems to keep growing each year,” he said.