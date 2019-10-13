  • October 13, 2019

Odessa Parks and Recreation schedules annual Fall Festival - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Parks and Recreation schedules annual Fall Festival

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Fun at the Fall Festival

    Odessa American File Photo

    Youths try their skills at the Airbound Colorado Ropes Course during the 9th Annual Fall Festival at McKinney Park in 2017.

View all 2 images in gallery.
If You Go
  • What: Odessa Parks and Recreation 11th annual Fall Festival.
  • When: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19.
  • Where: McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road.
  • Cost: Free. Food and drinks available for purchase.
  • Call: 432-368-3548 for more information.

Posted: Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:00 am

Odessa Parks and Recreation schedules annual Fall Festival By Nathaniel Miller oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

As cooler weather makes its way to West Texas, the City of Odessa’s Park and Recreation Department has scheduled their annual Fall Festival to allow families the opportunity to get outside and have some family fun.

Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at McKinney Park, Recreation Special Events Coordinator Cori Branscum said the 11th annual event will try to have a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy.

We’ll have a maze, a ropes course coming, we have a 60-foot slide coming,” he said. “Hopefully, weather permitting, we’ll have the hot air balloons as well.”

The event is also scheduled to have carnival-style children’s games, face painting, inflatable jumpers, and live entertainment, Branscum said. Contests also scheduled will be a public Jell-O eating contest, and a pie eating contest between the Odessa High School and Permian football teams.

The event is free; however, food trucks and other food vendors will cost money, Branscum said.

Branscum said officials are expecting a large turnout for this year’s event. Because parking is expected to be limited, people are encouraged to carpool, or take advantage of the free shuttle services.

Those locations are at Ector Junior High School, 8109 W. Clements St.; the Medical Center Hospital Clinic across the street from Ector; and Salinas Park, 600 W. Clements St. Shuttles are scheduled to run from noon until 8 p.m.

The last few years, we’ve averaged between 6,000 and 8,000 people for this event, and it seems to keep growing each year,” he said.

Posted in , , on Sunday, October 13, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
51°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: SSW at 8mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 62°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

monday

weather
High 80°/Low 64°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 84°/Low 49°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]