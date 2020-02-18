  • February 18, 2020

State of Downtown Odessa Address to be held at Marriott - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

e-Edition Subscribe

State of Downtown Odessa Address to be held at Marriott

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:40 pm

State of Downtown Odessa Address to be held at Marriott By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

Downtown Odessa Inc. will host the fifth annual State of Downtown Odessa Address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

The event will be held in the Devonian Ballroom and features music, cocktails, dinner, and a presentation and update on downtown’s revitalization efforts. The keynote speaker will be Quint Studer, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times bestselling author. The dinner event celebrates the revitalization and future of downtown, a news release details.

General admission will be $175 and will include a meal and a drink ticket. The price for a 10 person table is $1000.

Before the address Studer will host a workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. titled, “Getting Things Done: Best Practices for Execution, Time Management, and Communication,” focusing on some topics covered in his books. The workshop tickets start at $25 but for $50 attendees will receive a copy of Studer’s book, “The Busy Leader’s Handbook: How to Lead People and Places That Thrive.” Tickets can be purchased at https://quintworkshop.bpt.me.

The Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts are partnering to host a, “How to Market your Small Business,” workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Medical Center Health System’s boardroom. This workshop is free of charge for downtown business and Odessa Arts members to attend and $25 for other attendees.

Go online or call for tickets, tables or sponsorships at 335-4682 or email amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.

Posted in , on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 5:40 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
49°
Humidity: 53%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 36°
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 44°/Low 38°
Afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 40°/Low 30°
Windy with morning showers. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]