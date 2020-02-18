State of Downtown Odessa Address to be held at Marriott

Downtown Odessa Inc. will host the fifth annual State of Downtown Odessa Address from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

The event will be held in the Devonian Ballroom and features music, cocktails, dinner, and a presentation and update on downtown’s revitalization efforts. The keynote speaker will be Quint Studer, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times bestselling author. The dinner event celebrates the revitalization and future of downtown, a news release details.

General admission will be $175 and will include a meal and a drink ticket. The price for a 10 person table is $1000.

Before the address Studer will host a workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. titled, “Getting Things Done: Best Practices for Execution, Time Management, and Communication,” focusing on some topics covered in his books. The workshop tickets start at $25 but for $50 attendees will receive a copy of Studer’s book, “The Busy Leader’s Handbook: How to Lead People and Places That Thrive.” Tickets can be purchased at https://quintworkshop.bpt.me.

The Downtown Odessa Inc. and Odessa Arts are partnering to host a, “How to Market your Small Business,” workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Medical Center Health System’s boardroom. This workshop is free of charge for downtown business and Odessa Arts members to attend and $25 for other attendees.

Go online or call for tickets, tables or sponsorships at 335-4682 or email amoulakis@odessa-tx.gov.