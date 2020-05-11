COVID-19 adjustments viewed

The court has a series of pandemic-related matters slated for the 10 a.m. session at the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., including the revision of its vendor food services contract to keep cooking meals in-house for senior citizens for the rest of this fiscal year.

The commissioners will also consider appointing Dr. B.A. Jinadu as the county’s local health authority and will review applying for a U.S. Justice Department grant for supplemental coronavirus funding for the sheriff’s office.

In other business, the court will:

>> Discuss naming Amy Hendrick to the Permian Basin Community Centers Board of Trustees for a two-year term beginning Wednesday.

>> Consider approving the retirement of K-9 Ikye to the care of Sheriff’s Lt. Richard Dickson and view applying for a grant from the National Police Dog Foundation.

>> Discuss authorizing two free five-minute phone calls per week for inmates.

>> Discuss buying a truck with a grapple-rolloff system to be used by the public works and environmental enforcement departments and review a $266,938 budget amendment to pay for it.

>> Consider OK’ing the 2020-21 budget calendar.

>> Discuss extending on-line auctioneer services.

>> Consider amending the software defined wide area network project to include the county coliseum and barns.

>> Review hiring municipal planning consultant Craig Farmer of Dallas to update subdivision regulations.

>> Consider hiring a department coordinator for the highways and streets department, which has undertaken an extensive roads improvement project.

>> Discuss approving the county’s quarterly investment report.