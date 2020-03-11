Odessa City Council passes first approval of SOB Ordinance

City Council passed the first approval to amend a Sexually Oriented Business ordinance in a 4-2 vote Tuesday night that would tighten restrictions on requirements for sexually oriented businesses and SOB employees. District 1 council member Malcolm Hamilton was not in attendance. Mayor Turner voted on the decision.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Dan Jones stood at the podium addressing council and explained the ordinance. He explained that the ordinance will change multiple things. The ordinance would enforce that SOB’s have to increase their current 600 feet to 1,500 feet from churches, schools and residential property lines. It would also require SOB’s to have human trafficking signs in Spanish. They are already required to have them in English.

The ordinance also includes a rule regarding those employed in SOB’s. Jones explained in an interview that if an employee of an Odessa SOB has an overdue balance on a utility bill during the time they are trying to apply or reapply for a permit, then they would be denied. This ordinance is only regarding employees who have Odessa permits and utility bills and work in Odessa SOB’s like Jaguars Odessa.

At-Large council member Peggy Dean disagreed with the amendment saying, “I understand what we’re trying to do, but I think that’s very far reaching. If everybody that had ever had a late water bill lost their job, we’d have a lot of unemployed people here.”

Jones said that the utility rule serves a purpose and has to deal with human trafficking saying,

“That purpose is simply record keeping and personal qualification requirements,” he said. “In other words if an entertainer or non-entertainer has a water connection with Odessa then we will know that he or she is not a minor, because a 16-year-old can’t come to our billing collections and hook up a water sewer connection.”

He said one of the reasons the City attorneys office put the rule in the ordinance is because it lets them know that minors are not dancing or being trafficked.

Jones said that most of the young women and men that travel to Odessa have no real ties to the City.

“Most of them don’t live here. They usually come in and they live somewhere else and they travel. They come and dance. Do whatever they do and that’s the same thing with non-entertainers as well.”

Jones said that it all comes down to health and public safety.

District 4 council member Tom Sprawls agreed with Dean and said that the rule didn’t seem like it needed to be in the ordinance.

District 3 council member Detra White said she’s not opposed to the rule and District 2 council member Dewey Byant relayed Jones’s explanation saying that it’s another means of identifying someone that must be over the age of 19 in order to have that water bill in their name.

Dean responded saying that, “It’s not a requirement to have a water bill.”

White said that if anyone who is trying to receive a permit for a business type practice has an unpaid debt with the City then she thinks it’s a reasonable expectation that they pay that debt before receiving any additional services.

Dean said that she didn’t believe that the city checks the water bill of everyone who comes in for various permits.

City Manager Michael Marerro answered that the city does not check water bills before issuing various permits.

Dean said that “We’re specifically doing it in this instance. And I’m not approving of the business but it’s not my right to be punitive towards somebody else.”

Jones said that he understood where it seemed over-reaching, “but at the same time,” he said, we’re doing this so there’s no human trafficking.”

Sprawls said that he thought the rule would just be one more thing for City employees to have to do.

“I don’t see how this is going to stop any trafficking,” he said.

Jones told the council that if they wanted him to remove that paragraph then he would. Bryant moved for approval as written.

Bryant, White, District 5 council member Mari Willis and Mayor Turner approved the amendment while Dean and Sprawls opposed.

Council also appointed Armando Rodriguez and Chris Flores to the Midland Odessa Urban Transit District Board.

Other Action:

>> Approved City Council minutes, February 25, 2020.

>> Approved City Council Work Session minutes, March 3, 2020.

>> Approved administrative corrections and amendments to the City of Odessa Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Approved proposed amendment to the Odessa City Code Chapter 6 “Health and Sanitation” Article 6, “Food Establishments” and Chapter 12, “Traffic and Vehicles” Article 3, “Parking, Stopping and Standing” (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval).

>> Approved award for 2020 Sealcoat project, ($1,814,652.06).

>> Approved the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Planned Development-Retail-One (PD-R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.) (Second Public Hearing).

>> Approved the request by MCM Properties Ltd. and MCM Properties II LLC, owners, to rezone from Light Commercial-Drill Reservation (LC-DR) to Light Commercial (LC) approximately 13.5 ac. [four (4) drill sites] in Section 12, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northeast of the intersection of Tanglewood Ln. and E. 42nd St.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved the rezone request by Leeco Properties, owner, LCA, agent, from Special Dwelling District-Drill Reservation (SPD-DR) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on Lot 8, Block 14, Desert Ridge, 2nd Filing, Phase 3 (southeast of the intersection of Palo Duro Dr. and Boise Dr.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Approved the request by Wineglass Holdings, LLC, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on 24.29 ac. tract in Section 40, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. (southeast of the intersection of W. Interstate 20 and S. County Rd. West) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Amended the existing Odessa City Code Chapter 4 “Business Regulations”, Article 4-5 “Sexually Oriented Businesses” (First Approval.)

>> Approved an economic development agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Kaige Equipment, LLC.

>> Approved the application to participate in the Odessa Development Corporation Section 501.103 Infrastructure Incentive Related to Workforce Housing Program by Tar Heel Holdings, LLC.

>> Approved the application to participate in the workforce housing infrastructure incentive grant program by JARB Holdings, LLC.

>> Approved Amended Bylaws of the Midland-Odessa Urban Transit District (MOUTD).

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourn