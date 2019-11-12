City council approves revising code for Sexually Orientated Businesses

At the start of the 2019 calendar year, the City of Odessa annexed a large piece of land that included one of two local strip clubs.

Jaguars is within city limits, while Rick’s Cabaret remained under Ector County’s jurisdiction.

On Tuesday night during the regularly scheduled Odessa City Council meeting, council members approved repealing the existing city code for “Sexually Oriented Businesses” and adopting a new code.

“The old ordinance (didn’t include human trafficking),” attorney Dan Jones said during the city council meeting. “... That’s something that’s going on in a lot of these places. That’s something that we want to make sure that we are covered legally.”

Jones also said the revised city code also detailed criteria for non-entertainers and entertainers.

“We want this enacted, so we can basically scan who comes and goes,” Jones said.

Dewey Bryant, District 2 council member, said after the meeting that it’s essential for members of city council to listen to the concerns from the Odessa Police Department about Sexually Orientated Businesses.

“It’s a step,” Bryant said. “It’s important that we follow the recommendations that (OPD) may have and go from that point.”

During the briefing portion of the city council meeting, Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez spoke about changing the work schedule from 24 hours on and 48 hours off to 48 hours on and 96 hours off.

Other action:

>> Approved accepting a donation from Chevron Products Company to Odessa Fire Rescue and appropriating the funds from this donation for $24,500. (Resolution).

>> Approved accepting a donation from Cinergy Entertainment to Odessa Fire Rescue and appropriating the funds from this donation for $1,068. (Resolution).

>> Approved resolution accepting a donation from Cinergy Entertainment to Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds from this donation for $1,068 (Resolution).

>> Approved resolution accepting a donation from Cinergy Entertainment to Public Safety communications and appropriating the funds from this donation for $1,068. (Resolution).

>> Approved the request by Lament 325, Inc., owner, Newton Engineering, agent, for original zoning of Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approximately 22 acre tract and for rezoning from Planned Development-Office (PDO) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approximately 4.75 acre tract in Sections 10 and 15, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, City of Odessa, Midland County, Texas (south of the intersection of Santa Isabella St. and Mission Blvd.) (Ordinance - First Approval).

>> Approved the request by Leeco Energy & Investments, Inc., owner, LCA, agent, to rezone from Special Dwelling District-Drill Reservation (SPD-DR) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on an approximately 0.23 acre portion out of Lot 50, Block 3, Desert Ridge, 1st Filing, City of Odessa, Ector County, Texas (west of the intersection of N. Grandview Ave. and Boise Dr.) (Ordinance - First Approval).

>> Approved amending the existing Odessa City Code Chapter 5 "Fire Prevention and Protection", Article 5-2 "Fire Department", Division 2 "Firefighters' Relief and Retirement Fund", Section 5-2-32 "City Contribution". (First Approval).