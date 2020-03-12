  • March 12, 2020

MOTRAN discusses roadways during ODC meeting

MOTRAN discusses roadways during ODC meeting

Posted: Thursday, March 12, 2020 6:05 pm

By Michael Merlo
Odessa American

During the Odessa Development Corporation meeting, board members listened to multiple contractor reports regarding updates and improvements.

Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance President James Beauchamp gave an update on transportation improvements for ODC. Beauchamp talked about an Interstate 20 corridor project plan which would develop a corridor that improves the safety and mobility for the region’s economic assets.

“The first part of that project should let in 2022 and that will run from JBS over to (State Highway) 349 in Midland,” Beauchamp said. “The next portion of that will run from (Farm-to-Market Road) 1936 back over to JBS and that will be 2024.”

Beauchamp said that project now includes the conversion of the frontage roads as well as additional main lane capacities.

“So I-20 through the Midland and Odessa area will be six lane divided and that work would go simultaneous with the construction of the frontage road and interchanges,” he said. “There will be two new interchanges for Odessa and that will be Faudree and County Road 1300 that currently don’t exist today.”

Beauchamp mentioned future projects regarding State Highway 302 from the Ector and Winkler county line back to U.S. Highway 285 to get it all four-lane divided like it is in Ector County. He also mentioned a project to build out Loop 338 all the way around Odessa as a four-lane divided freeway designed facility. Both of those projects have been let.

