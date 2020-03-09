Council vote on amending SOB regulations

The Odessa City Council will consider repealing an existing City ordinance during Tuesday's meeting that is aimed at tightening restrictions on sexually oriented businesses.

The ordinance will change multiple things from extending the distance a sexually oriented business can be from a school or church from 600 feet to 1,500 feet. Odessa Senior assistant City Attorney Dan Jones said that the distance is something Odessa citizens really asked for. The City will also require those businesses to add National Human Trafficking Hotline signs in Spanish. They are already required to have those signs in English. Jones said,

“A lot of these young ladies, they get brought into this. They’re not necessarily by their own wheel,” he said. He added that he thought a lot of women are brought in to the business through human trafficking and the signs would help bring awareness.

Jones also added that the ordinance includes a rule regarding those working in sexually oriented businesses. Those who live in Odessa and have an overdue balance on a utility bill like water or gas may be denied that permit to work. Although the city won’t immediately revoke permits if a worker would fail to pay bills on time, they might consider it in the future. Jones said that the City might also consider taking the permit change out of the regulations in the future depending on how things turn out.

The permit change would only apply to employees who work in sexually oriented businesses in Odessa and have Odessa permits as well as live in Odessa. Workers at Jaguars Odessa could be affected by the change.

“This hasn’t got anything to do with right or wrong,” Jones said. “It’s just the law.”

Jaguars Odessa is in District 2 council member Dewey Bryant’s area. He said that council should listen to the research done by those at the city attorney’s office because they know what can be incorporated.

“Of course if there is something that is restraining that could help, then we ought to put it in there,” he said. “If it embarks on making it a little bit harder to get a permit because of something that needs to be taken care of then I think it oughta be put in there.”

City council will discuss repealing the existing city code, business regulations and sexually oriented businesses at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Before the scheduled city council meeting, city council members will also meet for a briefing session, which starts at 5 p.m. in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall.

The city will also consider a bid award for the 2020 seal coat project for a cost of $1,814,652.06.

Also considering:

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, February 25, 2020.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, March 3, 2020.

>> Consider approval of administrative corrections and amendments to the City of Odessa Zoning Ordinance (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of proposed amendment to the Odessa City Code Chapter 6 “Health and Sanitation” Article 6, “Food Establishments” and Chapter 12, “Traffic and Vehicles” Article 3, “Parking, Stopping and Standing” (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval

>> Consider bid award for 2020 Sealcoat project, ($1,814,652.06).

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Planned Development-Retail-One (PD-R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.) (Second Public Hearing)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by MCM Properties Ltd. and MCM Properties II LLC, owners, to rezone from Light Commercial-Drill Reservation (LC-DR) to Light Commercial (LC) approximately 13.5 ac. [four (4) drill sites] in Section 12, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northeast of the intersection of Tanglewood Ln. and E. 42nd St.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the rezone request by Leeco Properties, owner, LCA, agent, from Special Dwelling District-Drill Reservation (SPD-DR) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on Lot 8, Block 14, Desert Ridge, 2nd Filing, Phase 3 (southeast of the intersection of Palo Duro Dr. and Boise Dr.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Wineglass Holdings, LLC, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on 24.29 ac. tract in Section 40, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. (southeast of the intersection of W. Interstate 20 and S. County Rd. West) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Consider amending the existing Odessa City Code Chapter 4 “Business Regulations”, Article 4-5 “Sexually Oriented Businesses” (First Approval.)

>> Consider an economic development agreement between the Odessa Development Corporation and Kaige Equipment, LLC.

>> Consider approval of the application to participate in the Odessa Development Corporation Section 501.103 Infrastructure Incentive Related to Workforce Housing Program by Tar Heel Holdings, LLC.

>> Consider approval of the application to participate in the workforce housing infrastructure incentive grant program by JARB Holdings, LLC.

>> Consider approving the Amended Bylaws of the Midland-Odessa Urban Transit District (MOUTD).

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.