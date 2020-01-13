Council has packed agenda to open 2020

The Odessa City Council will meet for the first time in 2020 with nearly two dozen items on its agenda.

City council will consider various issues including the consideration of JSA Architects services to provide architectural and engineering services for the construction of two new fire stations for Odessa Fire Rescue.

During a phone call with City of Odessa spokesperson Devin Sanchez on Monday afternoon, she said the agenda item would be the first step of many in bringing to new fire stations to OFR.

“It has to go through so many different phases,” Sanchez said. “We have to approve the architect, we have to approve the design and we have to approve bids for construction.”

City council will discuss the issue of approving the professional services agreement with JSA Architects at 6 p.m. today in the fifth floor at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

Prior to the scheduled city council meeting, city council members will also meet for a briefing session which starts at 5 p.m. in the fifth floor conference room at City Hall.

The two new fire stations would be for a ninth fire station in Lawndale and to relocate Fire Station No. 6 to a different location. Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez is scheduled to speak about the agenda item.

It would cost $1,392,000 for the professional services agreement with JSA Architects.

Another matter city council will discuss during its meeting will be considering bid award for the Blackshear Stadium Addition and Smith Heights for water and sewer improvements and also paving and drainage improvements.

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urrutia said via phone on Monday afternoon that the Blackshear Stadium Addition and Smith Heights would potentially result in 55 work force housing area. Urrutia also detailed 33 of those houses would be for the Blackshear Stadium Addition, while 12 would be at Smith Heights.

Other action:

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, December 10, 2019.

>> Consider approval of City Council and Ector County Commissioners joint minutes December 10, 2019.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, January 7, 2019.

>> Consider authorizing the City of Odessa Police Department to apply for and accept; amending the fiscal budget to appropriate awarded funds as additional revenue and authorizing the expenditure of awarded grant funds from the 2020 STEP Speed, Occupant Protection, Intersection Traffic Control, Distracted Driving and Driving While Intoxicated Grant.

>> Consider necessary signatures in connection with Municipal Court Cash Bond Account Funds.

>> Recommend adoption of The Family Health Project, revision January 1, 2020.

>> Consider approval for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders for $54,611 to Casco Industries.

>> Consider annual renewal of Motorola P25 Radio System maintenance/support for $447,693.

>> Consider annual contract for the purchase of sodium hydroxide.

>> Consider the approval of an affiliation agreement between the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and the City of Odessa.

>> Consider accepting a donation for $12,500 from Greater Texas Ford Dealers Advertising Fund to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds.

>> Consider bid award for the purchase of vehicles for various departments.

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Roger F. Clayton, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on Lots 8, 9, and 10, Block 2, Dovecote Industrial Park (northwest of the intersection of S. Meadow Ave. and Production St.).

>> Consider amending the Odessa City Code Chapter 7 “Municipal Court” Article 7-2 “Costs, Fees, and Special Expenses” by deleting Sections 7-2-1(2) and 7-2-1(3).

>> Consider approval of a Professional Services Agreement with Landgraf, Crutcher and Associates, Inc. (LCA) for the right-of-way study and roadway design for South Dixie Boulevard.

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Personnel matters.