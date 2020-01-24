OCC to vote on old OA building demo

The Odessa City Council will soon address more changes to the downtown area including razing two properties and using one for downtown parking.

The properties are the former Odessa American building and the discount tire warehouse, both across the street from each other on two corners of Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.

During a recent board workshop the consensus from the council, Assistant City Manager, Phillip J. Urrutia said, that they will vote to demo those structures.

The Odessa City Council workshop was Tuesday and council members discussed nearly a dozen agenda items including the potential demolition of the old Odessa American and old tire warehouse sites.

Urrutia presented the project saying that the demolition would cost $477,525 while the city is asking for an additional $10,000 for safety purposes such as filling and flattening any spots that would cause injury.

Urrutia said the plan for the previous OA building, “is to demo that building at this time and it would be a lot that the city could then provide out for request for proposals for potential development.”

During that meeting District 1 Councilman Malcom Hamilton asked if those potential parking spots would be for the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, which is located on 305 E Fifth St. City officials told him that the use of these public funds would be for public parking.

District 5 Councilwoman Mari Willis spoke of the importance of keeping up appearances in a growing downtown during a phone interview.

Currently the proposal is just for the demolition and city staff said they will later seek the council’s approval for creating the 50 parking spots at 221 E. Fourth St., which is where the old tire building is located.

“We definitely need parking downtown, because we’re looking for bigger and better things to be happening down there. Of course, along with that comes the parking issue. We don’t have a lot of parking,” Willis said. “It’s preliminary right now. We’re just looking at it. We do want to make it more attractive down there and to have those buildings in the conditions that they are is not a part of making it more attractive.”

The old Odessa American building reportedly has more than 40,000 square feet of asbestos in the building as well as major roof leaks and mold growth while the other building has similar problems.

The City of Odessa bought the old OA building in September 2016 for about $1.6 million while the former tire store at 221 E. Fourth St., was purchased for $308,000 in April of 2017. Both were purchased as part of the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown.

Urrutia also said that it’s important to know that this is already a budgeted expense for this year. “We’re not asking council for any more money, it’s just getting their approval for the work,” he said.