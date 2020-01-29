  • January 29, 2020

Council approves art ordinance - Odessa American: City Of Odessa

Council approves art ordinance

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 4:45 pm

By Michael Merlo mmerlo@oaoa.com Odessa American

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council approved multiple items including an ordinance requiring 1 percent of any public project for public art program in under half an hour before adjourning.

The City Council unanimously approved the one percent for art program which uses one percent of any public project that costs $250,000 or more for public art. All council members were in attendance except for District 4 member Tom Sprawls.

Randy Ham, the executive director of the Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities stood in front of the City Council and said, “One of the most visible signs of the cities commitment to quality of life is a percent for art program.”

“It is something that our neighbors in Lubbock at Texas Tech University have been doing since the 1980s and it is now one of the top 10 public art programs in the United States.”

Ham spoke of the multiple art projects that have been successful in Odessa including the Odessa Spire.

“We are starting to see private investment in art and I think that’s one of the greatest byproducts of our art program.”

He spoke about the increasing of businesses coming to the Arts Council like the Odessa Marriot and the First Basin Credit Union.

“We are setting a good example for businesses that want to come here and operate and employ people.”

At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean thanked Ham.

“We are all truly inspired by the things you are doing for art in Odessa. It really is making a difference and people are noticing and you’re setting a great example.”

The City Council also tabled an item for Randi Spenser’s Randi’s Cocoa 4 Cops donation until the next agenda. The donation would be $10,596.22 for the Odessa Police Department K-9 and Drone unit.

Council also approved the asbestos abatement and demolition of the old Odessa American Building and tire warehouse on East Fourth St. as well as the professional service agreement with JSA Architects to provide design services for the rehabilitation of 307, N. Lee to add more office space for $159,000.

Other action:

  • Approved City Council minutes, January 14, 2020.
  • Approved of City Council Work Session minutes, January 21, 2020.
  • Approved purchase of traffic signal equipment for $191,620
  • Approved professional services agreement with JSA Architects to provide design services for the rehabilitation of a City building for office space for $159,000
  • Approved the asbestos abatement and demolition of two commercial structures for $487,525
  • Approved the request by Marcos Roman and Edwards Perez, owners, SW Howell, agent, for original zoning of Light Commercial (LC) on an approx. 3.5 acre tract in Section 45, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (south of the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 385 and Crane Ave.) (Ordinance - First Approval)
  • Amended Chapter One “General Provisions” adding Article 1-17 “Percentage for the Arts Program” and then adding sub article 1-17-1 “Definitions”; Sub article 1-17-2 “Powers and Duties”; and 1-17-3 “Funding” (First Approval)
  • Approved authorization to proceed with a voluntary annexation for a 3-acre tract of land located in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.)
  • Approved Appointment of Boards

