Council appoints pastor

The Odessa City Council appointed a local pastor to fill the district 1 vacancy after former councilman Malcolm Hamilton’s unexpected resignation.

Three years ago, Michael Shelton Sr., 62, was called to pastor at PilgrimRestBaptistChurch in Odessa. He has lived in District 1 since, he said. Shelton said he was surprised to get the call from the Mayor David Turner about his appointment and that he wanted to become a council member to help out in the community that he’s a part of. He is also a member of the Southside Ministerial Alliance.

“I try to work within my community to enhance others to do better,” he said.

He said that when he got to District 1, he observed his community and heard that district 1 wasn’t being represented correctly.

Shelton said that as the voice for his community, District 1 can count on him as a “Listener. The main thing is to listen, to hear, to try to solve. We may not get things solved in a month or six months. It takes time.”

Shelton recounted some of his mother’s advice he received as a youth.

“She used to tell us when thunderstorms would rise up and everything, she said ‘Sometimes you got to sit down, god is trying to tell you something’ and the only way we gonna learn how to hear what he got to say, we got to be quiet,” Shelton said.

Shelton said that is how his work as a pastor will correlate with his work as a councilman.

“Especially when you’re dealing with people,” he said, “you gon’ get a storm. Not everybody gonna agree, but you can sit down and come to an understanding that we’re all here to work together.”

Shelton said that he hopes to do the job to the best of his ability and represent district 1 in a way that people can look at him and say, “He’s a good man,” he said.

“A good man looks out for everyone. In the district, out of the district, in the city and everything, that’s what a good man is,” he said.

Hamilton’s seat is up for re-election in November and Shelton will be the temporary replacement unless he decides to seek the seat during the election.

Council members unanimously voted for Shelton to fill the slot. The others who applied included:

>> Dustin Fawcett is the vice-president of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance (MOTRAN). His application indicates he has lived in the district for eight months.

>> Terrance Collins Williams did not list a current job on his application but was a former warehouse associate at AW Energy. He has lived in the district for 20 plus years.

>> Jesse M. Porras listed various community organizations but no current job was listed. He listed that he has lived in District 1 for 60 years.

>> Eddie Mitchell listed he has lived in district for 21 years and that he owns Ed-Toms BBQ