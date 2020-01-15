Keep Odessa Beautiful meets with city council about cigarette butts

During the first Odessa City Council briefing and meeting of 2020, there were more than 20 items talked about during the three-and-a-half hour session.

Keep Odessa Beautiful detailed during the briefing that it has put together a plan that would put 100 receptacles for cigarette butts in downtown.

Claudia Ortega, the executive director of Keep Odessa Beautiful, said during the briefing the receptacles could begin downtown, but expand to other areas of Odessa.

“This has nothing to do with the smoking, but the litter that is left behind,” Ortega said during the briefing.

Odessa traffic operations superintendent Hal Feldman spoke with city officials and city council members about street maintenance, which would include the addition of friction seal in residential areas.

Feldman explained during the briefing that friction seals would be smoother and more aesthetically pleasing. City streets will also be completed with asphalt rejuvenation and seal coat.

“It’s more black, so it looks like we paved the street, but it’s at a fraction of the cost to repave,” Feldman said. “We expect to get eight years out of this.”

Reasoning for the three-and-a-half hour briefing and meeting session was due to two separate executive sessions that each spanned more than an hour.

The city council met about personnel matters during the first executive session, while the second was to consider pending or contemplate litigation.

Other action

>> Approved City Council minutes, December 10, 2019.

>> Approved City Council and Ector County Commissioners joint minutes December 10, 2019.

>> Approved of City Council Work Session minutes, January 7, 2019.

>> Approved accepting a donation for $12,500 from Greater Texas Ford Dealers Advertising Fund to the Odessa Police Department and appropriating the funds.

>> Approved bid award for the purchase of vehicles for various departments.

>> Approved the request by Roger F. Clayton, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on Lots 8, 9, and 10, Block 2, Dovecote Industrial Park (northwest of the intersection of S. Meadow Ave. and Production St.).

>> Approved bid award for the Blackshear Stadium Addition, 2nd filing and Smith Heights, 2nd filing water and sewer improvements.

>> Approved bid for the Blackshear Stadium Addition, 2nd filing and Smith Heights, 2nd filing Paving and Drainage Improvements.

>> Approved professional services agreement with JSA Architects to provide full professional architectural & engineering services for the construction of two (2) new fire stations for Odessa

Fire Rescue for $1,392,000.

>> Amended the Odessa City Code Chapter 7 “Municipal Court” Article 7-2 “Costs, Fees, and Special Expenses” by deleting Sections 7-2-1(2) and 7-2-1(3).

>> Approved a Professional Services Agreement with Landgraf, Crutcher and Associates, Inc. (LCA) for the right-of-way study and roadway design for South Dixie Boulevard.

>> Approved Appointment of Boards.