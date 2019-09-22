City finalizing council ethics standards

The process of creating an ethics ordinance for current and future City Council members has taken longer than expected but should be taken to a vote on Tuesday.

While one member has repeatedly sparred with city staff, the media and citizens and even had the police called in – other members of the council say the new guidelines are for all of them and not just to address his behavior.

In November, four new council members were sworn in and many said it was an appropriate time to consider adding an ethics ordinance to establish guidelines for conduct and handling conflicts of interest.

The majority of Odessa City Council is ready to adopt an ethics ordinance next week during a regularly scheduled meeting.

“I would vote for it,” District 4 Council Member Tom Sprawls said. “It’s just a good idea to lay out what we consider ethical and the citizens need to know what we think is ethical.”

District 5 Council Member Mari Willis said the Texas Municipal League training program for newly elected officials last year brought to light many topics including ethics.

“It was something that came up as information we may need as we were assessing ourselves as council people and assessing the state of the council,” she said. “It just came up as another document we wanted to look at, not so much that we needed but we wanted to look at, and see if it’s something we wanted to incorporate into being for our council.”

At-Large Council Member Peggy Dean said several new council members initially had questions about their position such as conflicts of interest regarding ownership of property in downtown that an ethics ordinance would help resolve.

“It was just a very appropriate time for a lot of reasons,” she said.

Dean said the ethics ordinance had been previously framed by the OA as an outcome of controversial conduct displayed by District 1 City Council Member Malcolm Hamilton last year, “but that was really not the genesis of that.”

Hamilton reportedly shouted at former City Attorney Gary Landers following an October City Council meeting. A police report detailed that Landers said he was threatened and feared a physical assault from Hamilton, and an Odessa police officer was stationed to guard the lobby of City Hall daily after the argument.

“That was not ‘hey this happened, therefore, we need to do this,” Dean said. “That might be an example of why we needed an ethics ordinance but there were a lot of questions that we all had.”

“I don’t think that has anything to do with it at all, I know it doesn’t,” District 2 Council Member Dewey Bryant said.

He said the ethics ordinance was just being put in place as guidance for ethical standards and how council members should act in public, with city staff and to each other.

Hamilton declined to comment Thursday when asked if he would vote in favor of the ethics ordinance. Hamilton missed an earlier scheduled meeting on the ethics ordinance texting in that he was ill and then more recently in a meeting complained that “had a lot of holes in it and allows too much to be interpreted by whoever chooses to.”

The ordinance also addresses conflicts of interest.

In 2017, Hamilton voted against public incentives for a company that is a direct competitor for his oilfield equipment and servicing employer rather than abstaining from the vote.

District 3 Council Member Detra White said there were previous incidents from members of the council that were concerning, but the ordinance is generalized to consider not only the current council but for representatives to come.

“It’s really not with intent to be directed at one particular person,” she said.

Willis said she would not comment on actions by council members prior to her term.

“People just have to do the right thing and I think that is just inherent in each of us,” Willis said. “We are adult people and we know how to do the right thing so it’s just a guideline.”

The OA previously reported that City Council has considered adding an ethics policy before, but Mayor David Turner said any progress was sidetracked due to the firing of former City Manager Richard Morton and the retirement of former City Attorney Larry Long.

“The charter was written in the 40s, that’s our founding document,” Turner said. “There hasn’t really been anything in there about this subject so we’re really creating the policy and so that’s why it’s kind of taken a little while.”

He said the ethics ordinance has been put on the back burner during the oil boom to concentrate on development projects like the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

“We’re not going to tell a city attorney to drop a development project to be able to look at this,” he said.

“I think it’s taken longer than it should have because I think everyone has tried to be respectful to each other and any concerns they’ve had,” Dean said. “It has just happened that Malcolm probably has most concerns and he’s been out of town when we’ve discussed it so that’s made it drag out longer than it probably would have otherwise.”

When asked by the OA if there was any regret in waiting to adopt an ethics ordinance due to events that have transpired in recent years the mayor said, “hindsight is 20-20, but we have to deal with what we have now and that’s what we’re doing.”

“We made small changes to language and things like that and it’s been an ongoing process, but we finally feel like we’re getting to the point where we can actually start to move forward,” Turner said.