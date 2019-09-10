Opening ceremony set for Sherwood, Slator community buildings

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community out to the Sherwood and Slator Community Buildings’ Opening Ceremony.

The ceremony will be hosted at 1 p.m. Friday at Sherwood Community Building, 46th Street and Everglade Avenue.

Slator Community Building, located at 37th Street and Pleasant Avenue, will be open for viewing renovations from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. that same day.

Both of these community buildings have been closed for over a year due to needed extensive renovations.