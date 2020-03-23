SOB ordinance on consent agenda

The Odessa City Council will put forward a second and final vote to amend a current sexually oriented business ordinance on Tuesday that would prevent sexually oriented business employees from renewing or applying for their SOB license if they are late on their Odessa utility bill.

SOB employees include dancers, bouncers, cooks, and managers, at clubs as well as stores that sell sexual content.

After city council passed the first vote to amend a current, Senior Assistant attorney Dan Jones said in an email on March 13 that the idea for the Utility Policy was created to combat human trafficking, while others disapproved that it would.

Jones wrote that the policy stemmed from an idea that the Texas Vehicle Registration uses.

“In Texas, you need automobile insurance and a passing vehicle inspection before the county tax assessor/collector will give you a tag and each year thereafter a vehicle registration. Every year this must be done, otherwise, no sticker. That’s how the utilities policy all started in my head,” he said.

Jones’s email stated that the utilities policy has a purpose, but some council members disagree with that purpose.

At large council member Peggy Dean said that she will ask for the SOB ordinance changes to be pulled from the consent agenda and so did District 4 council member Tom Sprawls. Both previously voted against the ordinance during the March 10 council meeting. The ordinance passed its first approval in a 4-2 vote with Mayor Turner being one of those four as Malcolm Hamilton was absent.

On March 17, Dean said that that she disagreed with the ordinance’s utilities policy especially in the current times where many people might be unable to pay their water bill after being laid off or have had their hours cut due to the coronavirus.

“I’m gonna ask for it to come off the consent agenda,” she said. “That’s just not right.”

“I don’t really understand how the past due water bills help stop human trafficking. That makes no sense to me.” She mentioned that if anybody had a past due water bill, then they would be 18 and what was said in the council meeting was that policy would help us find out who is under age.

“Well it wouldn’t, a 16-year-old wouldn’t have a water bill,” she said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me. I respect and appreciate the opinion of all of the council members. I just believe it is very invasive and way too far reaching.”

Dean said that she will ask for that ordinance change to come off the consent agenda so council members can discuss it more. SOB workers also must already be 18-years-old or older to receive a SOB license.

Sprawls’s point of view hasn’t changed from the last meeting and he said that it also wouldn’t be helpful. He said that it is the piling of laws that doesn’t make sense and just puts more work on city workers. During the meeting, he said that he didn’t see how the change regarding the utilities policy would help human trafficking.

For now, the SOB ordinance is on the consent agenda, which can be voted on without being discussed.

City council will vote on the second and final decision regarding the sexually oriented business ordinance at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fifth floor Council Chamber at City Hall, 411 W. Eighth St.

The briefing session has been cancelled.

The City Council will also discuss a public hearing to approve the resolution extending the mayor’s declaration of local disaster, which was declared on March 18.

Other action includes:

CONSENT AGENDA

These items have been previously discussed, and can be approved in one motion, unless a Council Member asks for separate consideration of an item.

>> Consider approval of City Council minutes, March 10, 2020.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, March 17, 2020.

>> Consider approval of the request by MCM Properties Ltd. and MCM Properties II LLC, owners, to rezone from Light CommercialDrill Reservation (LC-DR) to Light Commercial (LC) approximately 13.5 ac. [four (4) drill sites] in Section 12, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northeast of the intersection of Tanglewood Ln. and E. 42nd St.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of the rezone request by Leeco Properties, owner, LCA, agent, from Special Dwelling District-Drill Reservation (SPD-DR) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on Lot 8, Block 14, Desert Ridge, 2nd Filing, Phase 3 (southeast of the intersection of Palo Duro Dr. and Boise Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider approval of the request by Wineglass Holdings, LLC, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on 24.29 ac. tract in Section 40, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. (southeast of the intersection of W. Interstate 20 and S. County Rd. West) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Consider amending the existing Odessa City Code Chapter 4 “Business Regulations”, Article 4-5 “Sexually Oriented Businesses” (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval.)

>> Consider authorizing the City of Odessa Police Department to accept Texas Law Enforcement Officer Standards Education Funds (LEOSE) for $10,741.53. (Resolution)

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Open a public hearing to consider approval of the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Planned Development-Retail-One (PD-R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

>> Consider authorizing a Professional Services Agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. and amending the budget for FY 2019-2020 in order to appropriate funds for the development of an Impact Fee Study related to Roadway, Water, and Wastewater Impact Fees for $181,000

>> Discuss and approve the Resolution extending the Mayor’s Declaration of Local disaster, declared on March 18, 2020.

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourn